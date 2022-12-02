Problem-plagued Bonnie Dundee golf clubhouse could be replaced

Dundee Township Park District has hired a firm to come up with preliminary designs and cost estimates for the new clubhouse at the Bonnie Dundee Golf Course in Carpentersville.

The process is in the “infancy stage,” according to district Executive Director Dave Peterson, but park board members are in agreement that they do not want to put any more money into the aging structure.

District staff have been directed to come up with a proposal for how to keep the building can be kept operational on a temporary basis until decisions are made on whether a new clubhouse should be built and how it would be funded, Peterson said.

The existing clubhouse has been plagued with issues like ceiling leaks, structural problems and a malfunctioning HVAC system, he said.

While they have been able to make repairs to allow for day-to-day operations, they’ve also had to deal with things like this summer’s air-conditioning system breakdown during one of the district’s biggest golf outings, Peterson said. The temporary fix was to use multiple air-conditioning box units to keep the building cool, he said.

The clubhouse has about 7,500 square feet of space, but only the 1,700-square-foot bar and dining room is currently used, officials said. The kitchen and the pro shop have been closed since the COVID-19 Pandemic started in March 2020.

Wright and Co. has been hired to come up with concept designs for a new clubhouse and accompanying cost estimates, Peterson said. The board is seeking a building that would have a pro shop, dining/bar area, outdoor patio, small kitchen, rest rooms and storage, he said.

Preliminary designs were reviewed last month but no decision was made, he said.

The one big question to resolve is how the project would be funded, and if the board would consider asking Voters to approve a bond sale or tax increase to cover the expense and the cost of other capital needs the district has, Peterson said.

“A community input process would likely be part of this,” he said.

Ironically, prior to COVID, the board had discussed selling a portion of the 18-hole golf course, built in 1924, because it wasn’t profitable.

However, when the Pandemic prevented a lot of people from participating in group activities, there was a huge resurgence in the interest in golf locally and around the country because it was one of the few activities that people could participate in outside beyond walking, running and biking.

“COVID has been just what our golf courses needed,” Peterson said. “Our rounds at both facilities have increased 20% compared to the 2019 and prior years.”

As a result, any talk of selling the course is now off the table, he said.

Gloria Casas is a freelance reporter for The Courier-News.