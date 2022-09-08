#ProBison 2022: NDSU in the NFL

As Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this week, North Dakota State continues to set the standard as the top FCS program for producing NFL talent.

An all-time high of 15 former Bison football players will begin the season on NFL rosters – 12 on active rosters and three on practice squads. That total is by far the most among all Division I FCS schools.

Denver Broncos Offensive lineman Billy Turner is the veteran of the crew, as he enters his ninth professional season. Recent draft picks Christian Watson (Green Bay) and Cordell Volson (Cincinnati) and undrafted free agents Brayden Thomas (Los Angeles Rams) and Josh Babicz (Carolina) are the new additions to NDSU’s professional ranks this year.

Several Bison changed teams during the offseason, including Carson Wentz’s move from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, Joe Haeg signing with Cleveland, Chris Board shifting to Detroit, and Turner moving from Green Bay to Denver.

Bison Nation can track former NDSU student-athletes in the professional ranks in all sports and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ProBison.

Billy Turner
Team: Denver Broncos (#57)
NFL Season: 9th

Carson Wentz
Team: Washington Commanders (#11)
NFL Season: 7th

Joe Haeg
Team: Cleveland Browns (#59)
NFL Season: 7th

Chris Board
Team: Detroit Lions (#49)
NFL Season: 5th

Easton Stick
Team: Los Angeles Chargers (#2)
NFL Season: 4th

Ben Ellefson
Team: Minnesota Vikings (#82)
NFL Season: 3rd

Derek Tuszka
Team: Tennessee Titans (#59)
NFL Season: 3rd

Trey Lance
Team: San Francisco 49ers (#5)
NFL Season: 2nd

Dillon Radunz
Team: Tennessee Titans (#75)
NFL Season: 2nd

Jabril Cox
Team: Dallas Cowboys (#14)
NFL Season: 2nd

Christian Watson
Team: Green Bay Packers (#9)
NFL Season: 1 st

Cordell Volson
Team: Cincinnati Bengals (#67)
NFL Season: 1 st

Darrius Shepherd
Team: Denver Broncos Practice Squad (#19)
NFL Season: 4th

Brayden Thomas
Team: Los Angeles Rams practice squad (#98)
NFL Season: 1 st

Josh Babicz
Team: Carolina Panthers practice squad (#87)
NFL Season: 1 st

Free agent: Zack Johnson

This Week’s Games

Thursday, Sept. 8

  • Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thomas), 7:20 pm CT on NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

  • Cleveland Browns (Haeg) at Carolina Panthers (Babicz), Noon CT on CBS
  • San Francisco 49ers (Lance) at Chicago Bears, Noon CT on Fox
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Volson), Noon CT on CBS
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (Board), Noon CT on Fox
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (Wentz), Noon CT on Fox
  • New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (Tuszka, Radunz), 3:25 pm CT on Fox
  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (Stick), 3:25 pm CT on CBS
  • Green Bay Packers (Watson) at Minnesota Vikings (Ellefson), 3:25 pm CT on Fox
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Cox), 7:20 pm CT on NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

  • Denver Broncos (Turner, Shepherd) at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 pm CT on ABC, ESPN

