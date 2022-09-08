ProBison 2022: NDSU in the NFL

As Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off this week, North Dakota State continues to set the standard as the top FCS program for producing NFL talent.

An all-time high of 15 former Bison football players will begin the season on NFL rosters – 12 on active rosters and three on practice squads. That total is by far the most among all Division I FCS schools.

Denver Broncos Offensive lineman Billy Turner is the veteran of the crew, as he enters his ninth professional season. Recent draft picks Christian Watson (Green Bay) and Cordell Volson (Cincinnati) and undrafted free agents Brayden Thomas (Los Angeles Rams) and Josh Babicz (Carolina) are the new additions to NDSU’s professional ranks this year.

Several Bison changed teams during the offseason, including Carson Wentz’s move from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders, Joe Haeg signing with Cleveland, Chris Board shifting to Detroit, and Turner moving from Green Bay to Denver.

Bison Nation can track former NDSU student-athletes in the professional ranks in all sports and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ProBison.

Billy Turner

Team: Denver Broncos (#57)

NFL Season: 9th

Carson Wentz

Team: Washington Commanders (#11)

NFL Season: 7th

Joe Haeg

Team: Cleveland Browns (#59)

NFL Season: 7th

Chris Board

Team: Detroit Lions (#49)

NFL Season: 5th

Easton Stick

Team: Los Angeles Chargers (#2)

NFL Season: 4th

Ben Ellefson

Team: Minnesota Vikings (#82)

NFL Season: 3rd

Derek Tuszka

Team: Tennessee Titans (#59)

NFL Season: 3rd

Trey Lance

Team: San Francisco 49ers (#5)

NFL Season: 2nd

Dillon Radunz

Team: Tennessee Titans (#75)

NFL Season: 2nd

Jabril Cox

Team: Dallas Cowboys (#14)

NFL Season: 2nd

Christian Watson

Team: Green Bay Packers (#9)

NFL Season: 1 st

Cordell Volson

Team: Cincinnati Bengals (#67)

NFL Season: 1 st

Darrius Shepherd

Team: Denver Broncos Practice Squad (#19)

NFL Season: 4th

Brayden Thomas

Team: Los Angeles Rams practice squad (#98)

NFL Season: 1 st

Josh Babicz

Team: Carolina Panthers practice squad (#87)

NFL Season: 1 st

Free agent: Zack Johnson

This Week’s Games

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thomas), 7:20 pm CT on NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

Cleveland Browns (Haeg) at Carolina Panthers (Babicz), Noon CT on CBS

San Francisco 49ers (Lance) at Chicago Bears, Noon CT on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Volson), Noon CT on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (Board), Noon CT on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (Wentz), Noon CT on Fox

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (Tuszka, Radunz), 3:25 pm CT on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (Stick), 3:25 pm CT on CBS

Green Bay Packers (Watson) at Minnesota Vikings (Ellefson), 3:25 pm CT on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Cox), 7:20 pm CT on NBC

Monday, Sept. 12