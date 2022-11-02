#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 8
Football
NU Athletic Communications
12 former Huskers saw action in the eighth week of the NFL season last weekend, including Cam Taylor-Britt’s first career start and Samori Toure’s first career NFL touchdown.
Toure pulled in a 37-yard reception with 6:32 left in the game to score his first career NFL touchdown, bringing the Packers within 27-17 at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. In a road loss at New Orleans, Ameer Abdullah (Raiders) had four catches for 27 yards.
Defensively, Lavonte David had six tackles and a pass deflection in a home loss against Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.
On special teams, Brett Maher converted all seven of his extra-point attempts in Dallas’ win vs. Chicago on Sunday.
A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.
HUSKERS IN THE AFC
AFC EAST
Miami Dolphins (W, 31-27 at Detroit)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
DL Ben Stille: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
AFC NORTH
Cincinnati Bengals (L, 32-13 at Cleveland)
WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Did Not Play
CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Made five tackles in his first career NFL start for the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 35-13 at Philadelphia)
DL Carlos Davis: Recorded one sack in Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday.
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans (L, 17-10 vs. Tennessee)
RB Rex Burkhead: Targeted once in 10 Offensive snaps, making a two-yard reception.
DL Maliek Collins: Did Not Play
Indianapolis Colts (L, 17-16 vs. Washington)
LB JoJo Domann: Appeared in 17 snaps on special teams.
Tennessee Titans (W, 17-10 at Houston)
DB Joshua Kalu: Did Not Play
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos (W, 21-17 vs. Jacksonville)
LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)
DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Las Vegas Raiders (L, 24-0 at New Orleans)
RB Ameer Abdullah: Pulled in four receptions for 27 yards on offense and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in a road loss at New Orleans.
Los Angeles Chargers (Bye)
OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play
HUSKERS IN THE NFC
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys (W, 49-29 vs. Chicago)
OL Matt Farniok: Did Not Play
LB Luke Gifford: Made one tackle in 22 snaps on special teams.
Q Brett Maher: Converted all seven extra-point attempts on Sunday.
New York Giants (L, 27-13 at Seattle)
OL Nick Gates: Played five snaps on offense and three special teams snaps in his first appearance since suffering a compound fracture in his left leg in week two of last season.
Philadelphia Eagles (W, 35-13 vs. Pittsburgh)
TE Jack Stoll: Appeared in 30 Offensive snaps and 13 snaps on special teams.
OL Cam Jurgens: Played 11 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams.
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (L, 49-29 at Dallas)
DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play
Green Bay Packers (L, 27-17 at Buffalo)
WR Samori Toure: Recorded his first career NFL touchdown with a 37-yard reception in Green Bay’s loss on Sunday Night Football.
NFC SOUTH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 27-22 vs. Baltimore)
LB Lavonte David: Totaled six tackles and a pass deflection on Thursday Night Football.
DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)