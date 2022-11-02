ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 8

12 former Huskers saw action in the eighth week of the NFL season last weekend, including Cam Taylor-Britt’s first career start and Samori Toure’s first career NFL touchdown.

Toure pulled in a 37-yard reception with 6:32 left in the game to score his first career NFL touchdown, bringing the Packers within 27-17 at Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. In a road loss at New Orleans, Ameer Abdullah (Raiders) had four catches for 27 yards.

Defensively, Lavonte David had six tackles and a pass deflection in a home loss against Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.

On special teams, Brett Maher converted all seven of his extra-point attempts in Dallas’ win vs. Chicago on Sunday.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (W, 31-27 at Detroit)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

DL Ben Stille: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (L, 32-13 at Cleveland)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Did Not Play

CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Made five tackles in his first career NFL start for the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 35-13 at Philadelphia)

DL Carlos Davis: Recorded one sack in Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (L, 17-10 vs. Tennessee)

RB Rex Burkhead: Targeted once in 10 Offensive snaps, making a two-yard reception.

DL Maliek Collins: Did Not Play

Indianapolis Colts (L, 17-16 vs. Washington)

LB JoJo Domann: Appeared in 17 snaps on special teams.

Tennessee Titans (W, 17-10 at Houston)

DB Joshua Kalu: Did Not Play

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (W, 21-17 vs. Jacksonville)

LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Las Vegas Raiders (L, 24-0 at New Orleans)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Pulled in four receptions for 27 yards on offense and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in a road loss at New Orleans.

Los Angeles Chargers (Bye)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (W, 49-29 vs. Chicago)

OL Matt Farniok: Did Not Play

LB Luke Gifford: Made one tackle in 22 snaps on special teams.

Q Brett Maher: Converted all seven extra-point attempts on Sunday.

New York Giants (L, 27-13 at Seattle)

OL Nick Gates: Played five snaps on offense and three special teams snaps in his first appearance since suffering a compound fracture in his left leg in week two of last season.

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 35-13 vs. Pittsburgh)

TE Jack Stoll: Appeared in 30 Offensive snaps and 13 snaps on special teams.

OL Cam Jurgens: Played 11 snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (L, 49-29 at Dallas)

DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play

Green Bay Packers (L, 27-17 at Buffalo)

WR Samori Toure: Recorded his first career NFL touchdown with a 37-yard reception in Green Bay’s loss on Sunday Night Football.

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 27-22 vs. Baltimore)

LB Lavonte David: Totaled six tackles and a pass deflection on Thursday Night Football.

DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)