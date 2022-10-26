ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 7

11 former Huskers saw action in the seventh week of the NFL season last weekend, including the NFL debuts of Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals) and Samori Toure (Packers).

Rex Burkhead totaled 19 yards on seven touches after having two carries for eight yards on the ground and pulling in five receptions for 11 yards in Houston’s loss at Las Vegas. Also in that game, Ameer Abdullah had one kickoff return for 17 yards for the victorious Raiders, while also adding two catches for seven yards on offense and three tackles on special teams.



Defensively, Lavonte David led the way with seven tackles in a road loss at Carolina.

On special teams, Brett Maher converted all four of his kicks vs. Detroit on Sunday. The former Husker went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts and made a 22-yard field goal.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (W, 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

DL Ben Still : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (W, 35-17 vs. Atlanta)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Did Not Play

CB Cam Taylor-Britt : Made three tackles while making his NFL debut vs. Atlanta.

Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 16-10 at Miami)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (W, 38-20 at Las Vegas)

RB Rex Burkhead: Totaled 19 yards on seven touches after having two carries for eight yards on the ground and pulling in five receptions for 11 yards on Sunday.

DL Maliek Collins: Made one tackle and had a quarterback hurry in road loss at Houston.

Indianapolis Colts (L, 19-10 at Tennessee)

LB JoJo Domann : Did Not Play

Tennessee Titans (W, 19-10 vs. Indianapolis)

DB Joshua Kalu: Played six snaps on special teams on Sunday.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (L, 16-9 vs. New York Jets)

LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (W, 44-23 at San Francisco)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Las Vegas Raiders (W, 38-20 vs. Houston)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Returned one kickoff for 17 yards and had two catches for seven yards on offense, while adding three tackles on special teams.

Los Angeles Chargers (W, 37-23 vs. Seattle)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Appeared in three special teams snaps on Sunday.

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (W, 24-6 vs. Detroit)

OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in one Offensive snap and two snaps on special teams.

LB Luke Gifford: Played in 18 snaps on special teams.

Q Brett Maher: Was 4-for-4 in kicking on Sunday. The former Husker went 3-for-3 on extra point attempts and made a 22-yard field goal.

New York Giants (W, 23-17 at Jacksonville)

OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)

Philadelphia Eagles (Bye)

TE Jack Stoll: Did Not Play

OL Cam Jurgens : Did Not Play

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (W, 33-14 at New England)

DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play

Green Bay Packers (L, 23-21 at Washington)

WR Samori Toure : Had a four-yard reception while making his NFL debut on Sunday.

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 21-3 at Carolina)

LB Lavonte David: Totaled seven tackles in road loss at Carolina on Sunday.

DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)