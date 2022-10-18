#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 6
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Football
NU Athletic Communications
10 former Huskers saw action in the sixth week of the NFL last weekend.
Jack Stoll pulled in one reception for a career-high 21 yards and made one tackle on special teams in Philadelphia’s 26-17 win against Dallas on Sunday Night Football.
Defensively, Lavonte David led the way with a season-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss in a loss on the road at Pittsburgh.
On special teams, Brett Maher converted 3-of-4 kicks in a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football. The former Husker went 2-for-2 on extra point attempts and made a 30-yard field goal, while his one miss was a 59-yard attempt with 1:08 left in the game.
A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.
HUSKERS IN THE AFC
AFC EAST
Miami Dolphins (L, 24-16 vs. Minnesota)
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
DL Ben Still: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
AFC NORTH
Cincinnati Bengals (W, 30-26 at New Orleans)
WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Played in two Offensive snaps and 18 snaps on special teams on Sunday.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Did Not Play
Pittsburgh Steelers (W, 20-18 vs. Tampa Bay)
DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans (Bye)
RB Rex Burkhead: Did Not Play
DL Maliek Collins: Did Not Play
Indianapolis Colts (W, 34-27 at Jacksonville)
LB JoJo Domann: Made one tackle in 17 snaps on special teams at Jacksonville on Sunday.
Tennessee Titans (Bye)
DB Joshua Kalu: Did Not Play
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos (L, 19-16 (OT) at Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Kansas City Chiefs (L, 24-20 vs. Buffalo)
DB Dicaprio Bootle: Appeared in one defensive snap and seven snaps on special teams.
Las Vegas Raiders (Bye)
RB Ameer Abdullah: Did Not Play
Los Angeles Chargers (W, 19-16 (OT) vs. Denver)
OL Brenden Jaimes: Appeared in seven snaps on offense and five special teams snaps on Monday Night Football.
HUSKERS IN THE NFC
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys (L, 26-17 at Philadelphia)
OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in four Offensive snaps and four snaps on special teams.
LB Luke Gifford: Played in 20 snaps on special teams.
Q Brett Maher: Was 3-for-4 in kicking on Sunday Night Football. The former Husker went 2-for-2 on extra point attempts and made a 30-yard field goal, while his one miss was a 59-yard attempt with 1:08 left in the game.
New York Giants (W, 24-20 vs. Baltimore)
OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)
YOU Austin Allen: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Philadelphia Eagles (W, 26-17 vs. Dallas)
TE Jack Stoll: Pulled in one reception for a career-high 21 yards and made one tackle in 12 snaps on special teams.
OL Cam Jurgens: Played in four snaps on special teams.
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (L, 12-7 vs. Washington)
DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play
Green Bay Packers (L, 27-10 vs. New York Jets)
WR Samori Toure: Did Not Play
NFC SOUTH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W, 20-18 at Pittsburgh)
LB Lavonte David: Totaled a season-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss in 64 defensive snaps.
DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)