ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 6

10 former Huskers saw action in the sixth week of the NFL last weekend.

Jack Stoll pulled in one reception for a career-high 21 yards and made one tackle on special teams in Philadelphia’s 26-17 win against Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

Defensively, Lavonte David led the way with a season-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss in a loss on the road at Pittsburgh.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (L, 24-16 vs. Minnesota)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

DL Ben Still : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (W, 30-26 at New Orleans)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Played in two Offensive snaps and 18 snaps on special teams on Sunday.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt : Did Not Play

Pittsburgh Steelers (W, 20-18 vs. Tampa Bay)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (Bye)

RB Rex Burkhead: Did Not Play

DL Maliek Collins: Did Not Play

Indianapolis Colts (W, 34-27 at Jacksonville)

LB JoJo Domann : Made one tackle in 17 snaps on special teams at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans (Bye)

DB Joshua Kalu: Did Not Play

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (L, 19-16 (OT) at Los Angeles Chargers)

LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (L, 24-20 vs. Buffalo)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Appeared in one defensive snap and seven snaps on special teams.

Las Vegas Raiders (Bye)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Did Not Play

Los Angeles Chargers (W, 19-16 (OT) vs. Denver)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Appeared in seven snaps on offense and five special teams snaps on Monday Night Football.

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (L, 26-17 at Philadelphia)

OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in four Offensive snaps and four snaps on special teams.

LB Luke Gifford: Played in 20 snaps on special teams.

Q Brett Maher: Was 3-for-4 in kicking on Sunday Night Football. The former Husker went 2-for-2 on extra point attempts and made a 30-yard field goal, while his one miss was a 59-yard attempt with 1:08 left in the game.

New York Giants (W, 24-20 vs. Baltimore)

OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)

YOU Austin Allen : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 26-17 vs. Dallas)

TE Jack Stoll: Pulled in one reception for a career-high 21 yards and made one tackle in 12 snaps on special teams.

OL Cam Jurgens : Played in four snaps on special teams.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (L, 12-7 vs. Washington)

DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play

Green Bay Packers (L, 27-10 vs. New York Jets)

WR Samori Toure : Did Not Play

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W, 20-18 at Pittsburgh)

LB Lavonte David: Totaled a season-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss in 64 defensive snaps.

DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)