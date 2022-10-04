ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 4

14 former Huskers saw action in the fourth week of the NFL last weekend, with JoJo Domann picking up his first career NFL tackle.

Rex Burkhead (Texans) had a season-high 39 receiving yards with five catches, including an eight-yard touchdown reception against the Chargers.

Defensively, Lavonte David (Buccaneers) led the way with 10 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

On special teams, Brett Maher (Cowboys) converted five of his six kicks in a 25-10 win against Washington. The former Husker was 1-for-2 on extra points and made field goals of 28, 29, 45 and 53 yards. In 14 snaps on special teams.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (L, 27-15 at Cincinnati)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play

DL Ben Still : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (W, 27-15 vs. Miami)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Appeared in 18 snaps on special teams and one Offensive snap.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt : Did Not Play (IR)

Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 24-20 vs. New York Jets)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (W, 34-24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

RB Rex Burkhead: Pulled in five receptions for a season-high 39 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

DL Maliek Collins: Had two tackles in 47 defensive snaps and six snaps on special teams.

Indianapolis Colts (L, 24-17 vs. Tennessee)

LB JoJo Domann : Made his first career tackle, totaling three tackles while playing 14 snaps on special teams.

Tennessee Titans (W, 24-17 at Indianapolis)

DB Joshua Kalu: Had three tackles in 32 defensive snaps and 11 snaps on special teams.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (W, 32-23 at Las Vegas)

LB Randy Gregory: Tallied two tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries in road loss at Las Vegas.

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (W, 41-31 at Tampa Bay)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play

Las Vegas Raiders (W, 32-23 vs. Denver)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Had a 17-yard kickoff return on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers (W, 34-24 at Houston)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (W, 25-10 vs. Washington)

OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in eight Offensive snaps and six snaps on special teams.

LB Luke Gifford: Played in 24 snaps on special teams.

K Brett Maher: Was 5-of-6 in kicking on Sunday. The former Husker went 1-for-2 on extra points and made field goals of 28, 29, 45 and 53 yards.

New York Giants (W, 20-12 vs. Chicago)

OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)

YOU Austin Allen : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 29-21 vs. Jacksonville)

TE Jack Stoll: Appeared in 33 snaps on offense and 12 special teams snaps.

OL Cam Jurgens : Played in five special teams snaps on Sunday.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (L, 20-12 at New York Giants)

DB Lamar Jackson: Played 15 snaps on special teams on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers (W, 27-24 (OT) vs. New England)

WR Samori Toure : Did Not Play

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W, 41-31 vs. Kansas City)

LB Lavonte David: Totaled 10 tackles and a pass deflection against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)