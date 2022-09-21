ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 2

14 former Huskers saw action in the second week of the NFL last weekend, with Dicaprio Bootle (Chiefs) making his season debut.

Rex Burkhead (Texans) pulled in two receptions for nine yards, while Ameer Abdullah (Raiders) had a 23-yard reception in an overtime setback on Sunday.

Defensively, Lavonte David (Buccaneers) led the way with six tackles and a quarterback hurry at New Orleans. Randy Gregory (Broncos) tallied three tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hurries in a home win over the Texans.

On special teams, Brett Maher converted all four of his kicks in a 20-17 win vs. the Bengals. Maher made both extra point attempts and drilled field goals of 54 yards and 50 yards, including the game-winning 50-yard kick as time expired to give the Cowboys the home win over the defending AFC champions.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (W, 42-38 at Baltimore)

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play

DL Ben Still : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (L, 20-17 at Dallas)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Played in three Offensive snaps and 19 snaps on special teams.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt : Did Not Play (IR)

Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 17-14 vs. New England)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (L, 16-9 at Denver)

RB Rex Burkhead: Targeted three times, making two receptions for nine yards in a road loss at Denver.

DL Maliek Collins: Had one tackle in 34 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts (L, 24-0 at Jacksonville)

LB JoJo Domann : Played in 16 snaps on special teams on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans (L, 21-20 vs. New York Giants)

DB Joshua Kalu: Made two tackles on Monday Night Football in Buffalo.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (W, 16-9 vs. Houston)

LB Randy Gregory: Tallied three tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hurries in Sunday’s win vs. Houston.

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (W, 27-24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Made one tackle in 11 snaps on special teams while making his season debut.

Las Vegas Raiders (L, 29-23 (OT) vs. Arizona)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Had a 23-yard reception in overtime loss vs. the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers (L, 27-24 at Kansas City)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (W, 20-17 vs. Cincinnati)

OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in 61 Offensive snaps and four snaps on special teams, making one tackle.

LB Luke Gifford: Played in 22 snaps on special teams.

K Brett Maher: Was a perfect 4-for-4 in kicking on Sunday, Converting both extra points and field goal attempts. Maher made a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter before drilling a 50-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win over the defending AFC champions.

New York Giants (W, 19-16 vs. Carolina)

OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)

YOU Austin Allen : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 24-7 vs. Minnesota)

TE Jack Stoll: Appeared in 20 Offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in win on Monday Night Football.

OL Cam Jurgens : Played in five special teams snaps against the Vikings.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (L, 27-10 at Green Bay)

DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play

Green Bay Packers (W, 27-10 vs. Chicago)

WR Samori Toure : Did Not Play