#ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
NU Athletic Communications
14 former Huskers saw action in the 11th week of the NFL season last weekend, including Ndamukong Suh making his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensively, Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals) totaled a career-high 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles in the road win at Pittsburgh. Joshua Kalu (Titans) had seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection in a win on Thursday Night Football at Green Bay.
Brett Maher (Cowboys) converted all eight of his kicks on Sunday, making four extra-point attempts and converting field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 yards.
A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.
HUSKERS IN THE AFC
AFC EAST
Miami Dolphins
TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
AFC NORTH
Cincinnati Bengals (W, 37-30 at Pittsburgh)
WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Made one tackle in 23 snaps on special teams.
CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Totaled a career-high 12 tackles, including nine Solo tackles in 73 defensive snaps on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers (W, 37-30 vs. Cincinnati)
DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans (L, 23-10 vs. Washington Commanders)
RB Rex Burkhead: Saw action in nine Offensive snaps.
DL Maliek Collins: Recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts (L, 17-16 vs. Philadelphia)
LB JoJo Domann: Played in 16 snaps on special teams.
Tennessee Titans (W, 27-17 at Green Bay)
DB Joshua Kalu: Had seven tackles, a fumble recovery and one pass deflection in a win on Thursday Night Football.
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos (L, 22-16 (OT) vs. Las Vegas)
LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Kansas City Chiefs (W, 30-27 at Los Angeles Chargers)
DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
Las Vegas Raiders (W, 22-16 (OT) at Denver)
RB Ameer Abdullah: Pulled in three receptions for five yards and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards in overtime win.
Los Angeles Chargers (L, 30-27 vs. Kansas City)
OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play
HUSKERS IN THE NFC
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys (W, 40-3 at Minnesota)
OL Matt Farniok: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)
LB Luke Gifford: Recorded two tackles and a forced fumble in a road win at Minnesota.
K Brett Maher: Converted all eight of his kicks, making all four extra-point attempts and Converting field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 yards.
New York Giants (L, 31-18 vs. Detroit)
OL Nick Gates: Played 25 Offensive snaps and two snaps on special teams on Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles (W, 17-16 at Indianapolis)
TE Jack Stoll: Had a seven-yard reception in 55 Offensive snaps on Sunday.
OL Cam Jurgens: Played three snaps on special teams.
DL Ndamukong Suh: Tallied three tackles and a quarterback hurry in season debut with the Eagles.
Washington Commanders (W, 23-10 at Houston)
LB Nate Gerry: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears (L, 27-24 at Atlanta)
DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play
Green Bay Packers (L, 27-17 vs. Tennessee)
WR Samori Toure: Played four Offensive snaps vs. Tennessee on Thursday Night Football.
NFC SOUTH
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye)
LB Lavonte David: Did Not Play
DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)