ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 11

14 former Huskers saw action in the 11th week of the NFL season last weekend, including Ndamukong Suh making his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensively, Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals) totaled a career-high 12 tackles, including nine solo tackles in the road win at Pittsburgh. Joshua Kalu (Titans) had seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection in a win on Thursday Night Football at Green Bay.

Brett Maher (Cowboys) converted all eight of his kicks on Sunday, making four extra-point attempts and converting field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 yards.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins

TE Cethan Carter: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (W, 37-30 at Pittsburgh)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Made one tackle in 23 snaps on special teams.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt: Totaled a career-high 12 tackles, including nine Solo tackles in 73 defensive snaps on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers (W, 37-30 vs. Cincinnati)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (L, 23-10 vs. Washington Commanders)

RB Rex Burkhead: Saw action in nine Offensive snaps.

DL Maliek Collins: Recorded two tackles and a quarterback hurry on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts (L, 17-16 vs. Philadelphia)

LB JoJo Domann: Played in 16 snaps on special teams.

Tennessee Titans (W, 27-17 at Green Bay)

DB Joshua Kalu: Had seven tackles, a fumble recovery and one pass deflection in a win on Thursday Night Football.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (L, 22-16 (OT) vs. Las Vegas)

LB Randy Gregory: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Kansas City Chiefs (W, 30-27 at Los Angeles Chargers)

DB Dicaprio Bootle: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Las Vegas Raiders (W, 22-16 (OT) at Denver)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Pulled in three receptions for five yards and returned three kickoffs for 69 yards in overtime win.

Los Angeles Chargers (L, 30-27 vs. Kansas City)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (W, 40-3 at Minnesota)

OL Matt Farniok: Did Not Play (Reserve/IR)

LB Luke Gifford: Recorded two tackles and a forced fumble in a road win at Minnesota.

K Brett Maher: Converted all eight of his kicks, making all four extra-point attempts and Converting field goals of 27, 53, 60 and 50 yards.

New York Giants (L, 31-18 vs. Detroit)

OL Nick Gates: Played 25 Offensive snaps and two snaps on special teams on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 17-16 at Indianapolis)

TE Jack Stoll: Had a seven-yard reception in 55 Offensive snaps on Sunday.

OL Cam Jurgens: Played three snaps on special teams.

DL Ndamukong Suh: Tallied three tackles and a quarterback hurry in season debut with the Eagles.

Washington Commanders (W, 23-10 at Houston)

LB Nate Gerry: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (L, 27-24 at Atlanta)

DB Lamar Jackson: Did Not Play

Green Bay Packers (L, 27-17 vs. Tennessee)

WR Samori Toure: Played four Offensive snaps vs. Tennessee on Thursday Night Football.

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye)

LB Lavonte David: Did Not Play

DL Khalil Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)