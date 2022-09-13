ProBigRed: Huskers in the NFL – Week 1

15 former Huskers saw action in the opening weekend of the NFL last weekend, with Cam Jurgens (Eagles) and JoJo Domann (Colts) making their NFL debut.

Jurgens and Matt Farniok (Cowboys) saw action in the opening weekend to represent the Husker pipeline, while Rex Burkhead (Texans) totaled 40 rushing yards and snagged five receptions for 30 yards in a tie against Indianapolis.

Defensively, Lavonte David (Buccaneers) led the way with six tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in the win at Dallas. Maliek Collins (Texans) totaled four tackles and a pass deflection against the Colts, while Randy Gregory (Broncos) had one tackle and a forced fumble at Seattle on Monday Night Football.

On special teams, Brett Maher (Cowboys) made his Lone field goal attempt with a 51-yard kick in a 19-3 setback vs. Tampa Bay.

A complete list of statistics by former Huskers in the NFL is below.

HUSKERS IN THE AFC

AFC EAST

Miami Dolphins (W, 20-7 vs. New England)

TE Cethan Carter: Appeared in one Offensive snap and four special teams snaps in Miami’s season-opening win against the Patriots.

DL Ben Still : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC NORTH

Cincinnati Bengals (L, 23-20 (OT) vs. Pittsburgh)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.: Played in five Offensive snaps and 21 snaps on special teams, made two Solo tackles for the Bengals.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt : Did Not Play (IR)

Pittsburgh Steelers (W, 23-20 (OT) at Cincinnati)

DL Carlos Davis: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (T, 20-20 vs. Indianapolis)

RB Rex Burkhead: Had 14 carries for 40 yards on the ground while bringing in five catches for 30 yards on Sunday.

DL Maliek Collins: Totaled four tackles and a pass deflection in the season-opening tie against the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts (T, 20-20 at Houston)

LB JoJo Domann : Played in 20 snaps on special teams while making his NFL debut at Houston.

Tennessee Titans (L, 21-20 vs. New York Giants)

DB Joshua Kalu: Made one tackle in 25 snaps on defense and special teams against the Giants on Sunday.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos (L, 17-16 at Seattle)

LB Randy Gregory: Tallied one tackle and a forced fumble in Denver’s 17-16 loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football.

RB Devine Ozigbo: Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Las Vegas Raiders (L, 24-19 at Los Angeles Chargers)

RB Ameer Abdullah: Appeared in seven Offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in the season opener at Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Chargers (W, 24-19 vs. Las Vegas)

OL Brenden Jaimes: Did Not Play

HUSKERS IN THE NFC

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys (L, 19-3 vs. Tampa Bay)

OL Matt Farniok: Appeared in 62 Offensive snaps and one snap on special teams for the Cowboys.

LB Luke Gifford: Made one tackle in 23 snaps on special teams on Sunday.

K Brett Maher: Went one-for-one on field goal attempts with a 51-yard field goal.

New York Giants (W, 21-20 at Tennessee)

OL Nick Gates: Did Not Play (PUP)

YOU Austin Allen : Did Not Play (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles (W, 38-35 at Detroit)

TE Jack Stoll: Appeared in 28 Offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in the season opener on Sunday.

OL Cam Jurgens : Played in six special teams snaps while making his NFL debut with the Eagles.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears (W, 19-10 vs. San Francisco)

DB Lamar Jackson: Played in four special teams snaps in Chicago’s season-opening win against the 49ers.

Green Bay Packers (L, 23-7 at Minnesota)

WR Samori Toure : Did Not Play