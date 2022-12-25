Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Basketball

Standing at 7 feet, 3 inches tall, Omos is a legitimate Giant in WWE. His prodigious size did not translate into being a standout college basketball player, though. Omos (real name Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin) and his family moved to the United States from Lagos, Nigeria, and the young man immediately took an interest in basketball while attending Atlantic Shores Christian School in Chesapeake, Virginia. Omos, who also played on an AAU team, eventually settled on playing for the University of South Florida. He got the chance to meet former NBA superstar Hakeem Olajuwon on a team trip to Houston while attending USF. Omos and Olajuwon have a connection beyond basketball, as they are members of the same Nigerian Tribe (Yoruba).

As a member of the Division I Bulls, Omos contributed in a minor fashion before transferring to Morgan State University ahead of the 2014-15 season. Despite transferring to a smaller school, Omos struggled to find a place in the Bears’ rotation, averaging just under three minutes per game as a Graduate transfer. Luckily, he always had a career in WWE in mind as a backup plan in case his basketball career didn’t work out. “I remember one of my coaches, it was Doug Martin, used to say if basketball doesn’t work out, we’re going to take your big ass to Connecticut and we’re going to meet Vince [McMahon],” Omos told Ryan Satin is “Out of Character.”