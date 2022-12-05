Pro Volleyball Federation announces DeVos as owner of Grand Rapids franchise

The The Pro Volleyball Federation, which plans to play its inaugural season in 2024, on Monday revealed its first ownership group and team.

DP Fox Sports & Entertainment and its chairman, Dan DeVos, will own and operate a team in Grand Rapids, Michigan. DeVos and his family also own the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, and he is a limited partner of the Chicago Cubs.

Read about the Pro Volleyball Federation here.

PVF said in its news release that Grand Rapids is a media market of nearly two million people, ahead of areas such as Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Louisville, New Orleans, and Memphis.

“West Michigan Pro Volleyball” will be holding a name-the-team contest and the franchise has a website, wmprovolleyball.com, where fans can sign up for the team’s email list and to receive information about tickets and sponsorships. Fans can visit provolleyball.com to learn more about the league.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the Pro Volleyball Federation,” Dave Whinham, one of the league’s founders, said in a news release.

“I have had a long relationship with the DeVos family, and I simply couldn’t be happier. We brought this opportunity to Dan DeVos and his team first because we love working with them and know they can be counted on to do a Sensational job. To have this world-class organization as the first team to be announced in our new league is Sensational and provides a glimpse into the great Announcements to come.”

“We’re excited that our West Michigan Pro Volleyball franchise is the first to be announced in the Pro Volleyball Federation, and we are very proud to bring Women’s professional sports to Grand Rapids and Van Andel Arena,” DeVos said.

“Volleyball’s Popularity is exploding. The Midwest is a hotbed for the sport, the Big Ten is the most dominant conference in the NCAA, and there are a number of strong club, high school, and college programs across our region.”