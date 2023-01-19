Pro Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dead at 25

The Major League Soccer community has lost a star.

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died on Jan. 19, his team confirmed. He was 25 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” the club wrote on Instagram. “May he rest in peace.”

According to TMZ, Walkes died after a boat accident in Florida on Jan. 18. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the outlet the athlete was found unconscious and received CPR from the Miami Fire Rescue department after two boats crashed near Miami Marine Stadium. Per TMZ, Walkes had been operating one of the boats at the time of the accident, which is reportedly under investigation.

Following the incident, Walkes was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

A public information officer for the Miami Fire Rescue department confirmed to E! News that “they responded to an incident in the water and transported someone to the hospital.” However, the department did not share any further details or name the individual.

E! News has reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for comment but has yet to hear back.

Walkes was born in England in 1997. According to MLS, he became a professional soccer player in 2016 after graduating from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Academy and went on to spend three seasons at Atlanta United before joining Charlotte FC during the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

“There are no words to describe the Sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC,” the league said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Anton was a Talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our Deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time.”

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper Remembered Walkes as “a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life Touched everyone he met.”

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” he said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta also expressed how the organization is “heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly Incredible father, loving person and outstanding human being.”

“Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy,” he added. “The impact he made in the Locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

