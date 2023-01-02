Pro Golfers share New Year’s photos
Pat Perez and wife Ashley celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary. Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell watched some pigskin. Jim Furyk smoked some meats.
And, of course, Golfers played their golf.
While you Rang in the New Year on Saturday in various ways, the pros did too. They also shared their revelry. And we’ll share with you. Six days ago, you greatly enjoyed our Christmas collection, so let’s stay in the holiday spirit.
Here, then, is how golf is welcomed in 2023 on New Year’s Eve.
Players — including Tony Finau at Kahuku Golf Course in Hawaii; Garrick Higgo and Gary Player in South Africa; Abraham Ancer at Punta Mita Golf Club in Mexico; Adam Scott at Twin Waters Golf Club in Australia; Jazz Janewattananond at Siam Country Club in Thailand; and Bernd Wiesberger — played.
Branden Grace, with an ace, had the shot of the day.
Padraig Harrington wonderfully grounds out more instructional content.
And Billy Horschel got settled in in Hawaii ahead of this week’s Tournament of Champions.
As did Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Keith Mitchell and Kevin Kisner watched their Dawgs win the Peach Bowl.
And Tom Hoge watched his Frogs win the Fiesta Bowl. (And Max Homa was there, too, as a guest of Drew Stoltz, co-host of GOLF’s Subpar.)
Tommy Fleetwood wined, dined — and toasted Everton’s tie with Man City in the Premier League.
Rafa Cabrera Bello ate and drank fancifully.
Twin Brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard drank fancily.
Paul Waring appeared to have eaten fancily.
But Jim Furyk may have had the best meal.
Pat Perez celebrated his 12-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Ashley.
Ian Poulter and family partied.
And Charles Howell III and family partied.
And Jhonattan Vegas and family partied.
Tyrrell Hatton wished everyone a Happy New Year, switched sports and offered a New Year’s resolution as only he could.
And while this happened on Dec. 30, Kevin Streelman’s video is still worth a share.
But Bud Cauley, understandably, wanted you all to keep the noise down some.
