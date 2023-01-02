Pro Golfers share New Year’s photos

The pros celebrated New Year’s Eve in all kinds of ways. instagram.com

Pat Perez and wife Ashley celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary. Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell watched some pigskin. Jim Furyk smoked some meats.

And, of course, Golfers played their golf.

While you Rang in the New Year on Saturday in various ways, the pros did too. They also shared their revelry. And we’ll share with you. Six days ago, you greatly enjoyed our Christmas collection, so let’s stay in the holiday spirit.

Here, then, is how golf is welcomed in 2023 on New Year’s Eve.

Players — including Tony Finau at Kahuku Golf Course in Hawaii; Garrick Higgo and Gary Player in South Africa; Abraham Ancer at Punta Mita Golf Club in Mexico; Adam Scott at Twin Waters Golf Club in Australia; Jazz Janewattananond at Siam Country Club in Thailand; and Bernd Wiesberger — played.

Abraham Ancer on Saturday at Punta Mita Golf Club in Mexico. Instagram.com



Adam Scott on Saturday at Twin Waters Golf Club in Australia. Instagram.com



Jazz Janewattananon on Saturday at Siam Country Club in Thailand. Instagram.com



Nice and easy last practice in 2022 this morning.

Wishing all of you a happy and healthy 2023! 🎆🎇 — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) December 31, 2022

Branden Grace, with an ace, had the shot of the day.

Padraig Harrington wonderfully grounds out more instructional content.

Happy new year!

I’ve launched a new ‘Paddy’s Golf Tips” YouTube video, to discuss curtailing the follow-through, so that you get the feeling of deceleration of the body through impact allowing the clubhead to Accelerate and release, giving a better strike. https: //t.co/QblBHEfvjH — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) December 31, 2022

And Billy Horschel got settled in in Hawaii ahead of this week’s Tournament of Champions.

Billy Horschel’s view is Saturday. Instagram.com



As did Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Keith Mitchell and Kevin Kisner watched their Dawgs win the Peach Bowl.

Keith Mitchell’s view is Saturday at the Peach Bowl. Instagram.com



And Tom Hoge watched his Frogs win the Fiesta Bowl. (And Max Homa was there, too, as a guest of Drew Stoltz, co-host of GOLF’s Subpar.)

Tom Hoge’s view on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl. Instagram.com



Max Homa’s view on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl. Instagram.com



Tommy Fleetwood wined, dined — and toasted Everton’s tie with Man City in the Premier League.

Rafa Cabrera Bello ate and drank fancifully.

Twin Brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard drank fancily.

Paul Waring appeared to have eaten fancily.

But Jim Furyk may have had the best meal.

New Year’s tradition- smoking pork shoulder, Turkey breast and tri tip on my Lang smoker! Great @RyderCupUSA gift from @Love3d. Everyone have a fun- and SAFE New Year’s Eve! — Jim Furyk (@jimfuryk) December 31, 2022

Pat Perez celebrated his 12-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Ashley.

Ian Poulter and family partied.

Ian Poulter and his family on Saturday. Instagram.com



And Charles Howell III and family partied.

Charles Howell III and family on Saturday. Instagram.com



And Jhonattan Vegas and family partied.

Tyrrell Hatton wished everyone a Happy New Year, switched sports and offered a New Year’s resolution as only he could.

And while this happened on Dec. 30, Kevin Streelman’s video is still worth a share.

But Bud Cauley, understandably, wanted you all to keep the noise down some.

Fireworks are NOT ideal for getting a newborn to stay asleep!!! — Bud Cauley (@BudCauley) January 1, 2023

