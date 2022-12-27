Pro Golfers share family Christmas photos, holiday messages on Twitter
Twitter and Instagram
Hopefully Sunday’s Christmas festivities went well for all those who celebrate. Based on Twitter posts alone, it seems like pro Golfers certainly enjoyed themselves.
It’s not rare to have hosts of PGA, LPGA, LIV and Champions Tour Golfers make posts on major holidays, but they often take it to another level on Christmas.
Some prefer to pass along simple, earnest messages of peace and good tidings. Others take the opportunity to roast their friends on Tour (or, in rare cases, complain about holiday travel snafus).
But the most popular form of Christmas message among Tour pros this year was the family Christmas photo. Traditionally in the lead-up to Christmas, families will get dressed up and take a family photo, then send them out on Christmas cards through the mail to friends and extended family members. This year, a ton of pros sent their Christmas cards to the whole world via Twitter.
We compiled a collection of the best Christmas Twitter posts from the stars of pro golf below. Scroll down and enjoy.
