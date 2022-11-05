Pro Golfer Makes A 13 At Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Event

It’s no secret that golf is a hard game, with even the best players in the world having off days where nothing seems to go right. That seemed to be the case for Chris Crisologo, who is currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

In a slightly unrelatable 12 holes, Crisologo found himself four-under-par, with an eagle and two birdies moving him along nicely for the day. However, on the par 4 13th, his hard work came undone, as he made a 13 and went from four-under to five-over!

