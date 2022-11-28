Pro golf weddings and Thanksgiving Celebrations

Collin Morikawa and Kat Zhu, DJ and Paulina Kat Zhu, Paulina Gretzky

Hello friends and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report, where we have our therapists on the other line after learning about Tiger’s Hero World Challenge withdrawal. If you’re in mourning like I am, please consider this your sign to splurge a little bit extra this Cyber ​​Monday. It’s only right.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s move on to brighter things. The holidays are officially upon us, which means you, me and a bunch of pro golfers celebrated Thanksgiving last week. Let’s see how it all went.

How the pros spent Thanksgiving

It’s only fair that TaylorMade receives yet another Shoutout in this column for their remarkable holiday content. Kudos to whoever on their team is thinking months ahead. (I can hardly think hours ahead.)

Anyway, let’s start with the Johnson-Gretzky family. Dustin and Paulina went all out to host their parents, siblings and in-laws in Florida.

The Johnson-Gretzky Thanksgiving Paulina Gretzky



Ladies, the outfits are spectacular. I’ll admit I looked a little more like River Johnson (left) than Janet or Paulina on Thursday. When it comes to Thanksgiving attire, it’s important to be comfortable for the big meal.

The Johnson-Gretzky Thanksgiving Paulina Gretzky



I would also like to point out that DJ and Paulina’s dog probably had a fancier Thanksgiving dinner than all of us.

The Johnson-Gretzky Thanksgiving Paulina Gretzky



Good for him.

Elsewhere on the pro golf ranks, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka headed to Sims’ Hometown to celebrate Thanksgiving. I remain envious of anyone and everyone who can comfortably take photos outside in November without a jacket on.

Next up we have Scottie Scheffler — who deep-fried a turkey at his in-laws this year — and Reformed Thanksgiving-appreciator Justin Thomas. Not only are these guys major winners, but they appear to be pretty decent at cooking turkey as well.

Scottie Scheffler and JT shared photos on Thanksgiving Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas



I’d like to turn myself in for this tweet 3 years ago. I’ve matured, grown up, and I admit when I’m wrong. I’d like to tag @OldTakesExposed myself and say that I thoroughly enjoy my Thanksgiving meal. Now if the turkey was replaced with steak, I’d love it.

Sincerely,

JT https://t.co/m3SBoSYJHH — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 24, 2022

Props to JT for calling it like it is.

The Varner family reminded me that there’s truly nothing better than a good family picture, although I can’t help but wonder how many people were behind the camera trying to get that adorable child to smile. It takes a village.

The Kaufmans, Dahmens and Finaus all shared photos from their celebrations as well.

Francie and Smylie Kaufman Smiley Kaufman



Lona and Joel Dahmen Joel Dahmen



The Finau family Finau Fresh/ IG



But wait, folks! There’s more. We’ve got a new golf couple on the scene, and that is Sahith Theegala and Juju Chan. Here’s what I know: They dressed up as M&Ms together on Halloween and shared this photo last week. So yes, things are getting serious.

Sahith Theegala and Juju Chan Sahith Theegala



Collin Morikawa and Kat Zhu tie the knot

Speaking of couples, I officially declare 2022 the year of the wedding in pro golf. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jessica Korda and Mel Reid each got hitched earlier this year, and now we can add one more to the list: Collin Morikawa married Katherine Zhu last weekend.

According to my research (read: social media sleuthing), this was their cake as well as part of their menu, which was catered by Bopomofo Cafe (I’ve attached a link to their site for your convenience). Clearly the food was delicious, which should not come as a surprise to those of us who have seen Collin and Kat’s post about trying new restaurants on the road.

Kat Zhu and friends on her wedding day Kat Zhu



Bryson’s body re-comp

Let’s take a break from the wedding content for just a moment to discuss whatever it is that Bryson DeChambeau is up to. For most of us, Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day is “bulking season” — a time to eat more and exercise less than we usually do. As always, it seems Bryson is doing the opposite.

This man is in the gym and he wants us all to know it. Thanks to his recent Instagram activity, we are well aware.

Bryson working out Bryson DeChambeau



Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s wedding

I know, I know, this event was months ago. But again, 2022 has been the year of the golf wedding, and Paulina Gretzky finally shared a bunch of photos online from the rehearsal dinner, bridal lunch, welcome party, wedding and reception.

Being the star I am, I sorted through each and every photo and hand-picked my favorites for you all. (Side note: At this point, I’m fairly sure I’ve dedicated more time to this wedding than the caterers, photographers and event planners, combined. I don’t know whether I should be proud or ashamed of that fact).

I wrote about the Johnson-Gretzky wedding ad nauseam here, but everything is different now that we have official photos.

Let’s start off with their rehearsal dinner, which included the debut of their hashtag #NoReGretzkys (clever!) and some stunning family portraits.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky at their rehearsal dinner Paulina Gretzky



The Gretzky-Johnson family at the rehearsal dinner Paulina Gretzky



Paulina Hosted a Bridal lunch for her wedding party the next day. For those unable to sleep until they know who her makeup artist was, I have good news for you! It was Mario, who is known for working with Kim Kardashian.

Paulina Gretzky’s Bridal lunch Paulina Gretzky



Paulina Gretzky’s Bridal lunch Paulina Gretzky



On to the welcome party, which I mistook for the actual wedding while watching this unfold on Instagram back in April. It looked more than elegant enough to be the real thing. I should’ve known that DJ would be in a Tux for the actual event.

The big day… Paulina Gretzky



Next up, some Portraits from the day of the wedding. A social media manager’s dream!

Paulina Gretzky on her wedding day Paulina Gretzky



DJ on his wedding day Paulina Gretzky



The first look Paulina Gretzky



Two very good athletes Paulina Gretzky



DJ and Paulina Paulina Gretzky



Alright, fine, I’ll admit it — even after all these weddings, I still can’t get enough. I’m already eagerly Awaiting the next pro golf wedding. And if by chance you’re a professional golfer planning a wedding in 2023, I come bearing two words: I’m available.