Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio On NFL Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’

CINCINNATI — NFL Insider Mike Florio brought up the Divisional round “inequities” facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend.

Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would’ve given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.

“The Bills secured the second seed and home-field advantage for the potential playoff game between the two teams,” Florio wrote. “Without any allowance for the fact that the Bengals lost their chance to be the No. 2 seed. So, yes, the Bengals are upset. At every turn, they’ve gotten the short end of the stick. In a roundabout way, it has given them an edge that could come in Handy when it’s time to go to Buffalo, and possibly back to Kansas City, in Cincinnati’s attempt to follow their most recent Super Bowl appearance with another one.”

