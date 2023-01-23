Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae to become head Coach of Lipscomb Academy: Sources

Lipscomb Academy is set to hire Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae as head coach, people familiar with the hiring process told The Athletic on Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

Mawae, 51, has been an Assistant with the Indianapolis Colts for the past two years.

He’ll replace former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as Lipscomb’s coach. Dilfer was hired as head coach at UAB in November after four seasons at the Nashville prep school.

Lipscomb went 13-0 last season, winning the TSSAA Division II-AA state title for the second year in a row. The team was the runner-up in 2020.

Backstory

Mawae, a center, played 16 seasons in the NFL spanning 1994-2009 with the Seahawks, Jets and Titans. He made eight Pro Bowls and was a seven-time All-Pro. He was an All-SEC performer during his days at LSU.

He joined the Bears as an Assistant Offensive Line Coach in 2016, then was an Offensive Analyst at Arizona State from 2018-2020. He was named the Colts’ Assistant Offensive line Coach in 2021 and became tight ends Coach in 2022.

Why leave the NFL for Lipscomb?

In four years in Nashville, Dilfer turned Lipscomb Academy into a destination spot for elite prep prospects across the country. In Dilfer’s final game, the Mustangs won their second straight state title, shutting out Christ Presbyterian Academy in December. The school looked to capitalize on that run and national attention, as it interviewed former NFL players Jason Witten, Jon Kitna and Ty McKenzie for the position before the job ultimately went to Mawae.

Mawae will be introduced on campus at 10 am CT on Tuesday. — Fortuna

(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today)