Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists

After a one-day delay out of respect for hospitalized Bills safety Damar Hamlinthe Pro Football Hall of Fame Revealed the Finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday evening.

Here are the 18 players and one coach up for the NFL’s highest honor. The inductees are traditionally announced around Super Bowl weekend.

Jared Allen, defensive end

Drafted in the fourth round out of Idaho State, Allen was one of the most consistent defensive players of his era. They led the league in sacks twice, with the Chiefs in 2007 and the Vikings in 2011, and made five Pro Bowls.

Willie Anderson, tackle

Anderson was a Bengals stalwart for over a decade who made All-Pro teams every year from 2004-06, blocking for quarterback Carson Palmer, running back Corey Dillon and others.

.

