Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Matt Ryan with appropriately numbered football

The New England Patriots completed their famous 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons over five years ago. But former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan can’t seem to shake those numbers.

Now with Indianapolis, Ryan set a career mark of 60,000 passing yards in the Colts’ Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans. It’s an impressive accomplishment, considering he’s just the eighth player in NFL history to reach that total.

The ball Ryan used to set the number is already in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

ðŸ—£ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame This past weekend, @Colts QB @M_Ryan02 became only the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. The ball with which they passed this milestone is now on display in Canton. pic.twitter.com/gZmhdCLk68 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 14, 2022

So, what’s the big deal? Well, look a little closer. Every NFL football has a serial number, and the number on this ball just happened to be “283.”

Even though the 25-point blown lead against the Patriots wasn’t entirely on Ryan, it’s something that will follow him forever — even into the Hall of Fame, apparently.

Ryan, a Boston College alum, is hoping to put an end to all 28-3 Jokes by winning in his first year with the Colts. They likely won’t reach the highs of his league MVP season in 2016, but Indy has playoff hopes after narrowly missing out last year with Carson Wentz under center.