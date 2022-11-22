Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 Semifinalists

22) Henry Ellard, WR (Los Angeles Rams, 1983-1993; Washington, 1994-97, ’98; New England Patriots, 1998): Ellard might be one of the most underappreciated players in NFL history — at least at the receiver position. He was a two-time All-Pro with nearly 14,000 receiving yards in his career, but Ellard’s 1980s and early-’90s Rams teams were overshadowed by the Dynastic 49ers.

21) Albert Lewis, CB (Kansas City Chiefs, 1983-1993; Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, 1994-98): One of the fastest players in the game. Exceptional defensive back and special teams player. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He deserves an extra look because he was great — dude had 42 INTs, after all — but he has some fierce competition.

20) Eric Allen, CB (Philadelphia Eagles, 1988-1994; New Orleans Saints, 1995-97; Oakland Raiders, 1998-2001): Oh, man — it’s great to look back at those awesome Philly defenses from the late 1980s/early ’90s. But it makes you wonder: If the Eagles had won a title in that era, would Allen already be in Canton?

19) Rodney Harrison, S (San Diego Chargers, 1994-2002; New England Patriots, 2003-08): Some people didn’t like his style of play. Not me — I loved the way they competed. Harrison was a two-time first-team All-Pro and also won a pair of titles with the Patriots. The man has a strong case.

18) Robert Mathis, DE (Indianapolis Colts, 2003-2016): He led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2013, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He’s a member of the 100-sack club. But can he get in over his QB-hunting partner, Dwight Freeney?

17) Jahri Evans, OG (New Orleans Saints, 2006-2016; Green Bay Packers, 2017): Good to see a guard getting some love from the Hall voters. And maybe I’m part of the problem when it comes to this position’s lack of respect: Should a four-time, first-team All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring rank higher on this list?

16) Vince Wilfork, DT (New England Patriots, 2004-2014; Houston Texans, 2015-16): I’d love to see this two-time Super Bowl champ get immortalized in Canton. For the underrepresentation of his position. For the big-time personality. Dude was one of the best, in many ways.

15) Willie Anderson, OT (Cincinnati Bengals, 1996-2007; Baltimore Ravens, 2008): I’ve mentioned this before, but playing in a bad era of Bengals football — SEE: one winning season during Anderson’s tenure — really hurts this hulking tackle’s case. He was great, too, earning three first-team All-Pro designations. Unfortunately, having Joe Thomas join the discussion this year further inhibits Anderson’s chances. I wish this wasn’t the case.