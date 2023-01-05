Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023: 15 modern-era Finalists Revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Revealed its 15 modern-era Finalists Wednesday evening.

The Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, a process that started out with 129 nominees. That group was narrowed down to 28 Semifinalists in November.

Along with the modern-era finalists, the three senior Finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley. Don Coryell is the coach/contributor finalist.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced during the NFL Honors at 9:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 9 is NBC, Peacock (streaming), and NFL Network. The inductees would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 5.