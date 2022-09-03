Pro Football Focus weighs in on the Ravens’ preseason winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a high-class organization that drafts and develops numerous Talent at multiple positions. Those are some of the many reasons as to why the team is competitive year in and year out.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus released an article in which he named one thing he learned about all 32 NFL teams after training camp and the preseason. When it came to the Ravens, Monson said that the Ravens are unbeatable in the preseason, with their winning streak in exhibition games sitting at 23-straight wins.

“There might not be a more impressive yet pointless record than Baltimore’s run of 23 straight preseason victories. They closed out another undefeated preseason despite starting almost nobody of regular-season consequence in at least one game. An optimistic interpretation would be to suggest this speaks volumes of the team’s depth and ability to draft in the mid-rounds, but we saw last season how little that can mean when injuries strike in volume. Baltimore may simply take preseason games more seriously than everybody else.”

It’s clear that Baltimore cares about winning, even if it’s in a game where the end result doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. The Talent fighting for roster spots ends up showing up more often than not, giving it their all on the field. That results in wins, showing that the team has plenty of talent.