Pro Football Focus thinks the Packers have a better roster than the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 this season, but they still can’t escape the pundits who believe that they aren’t legitimate contenders in the NFC.

You can add Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus to the list after the website released its midseason roster rankings on Monday afternoon. In his latest installment, Spielberger lists the Vikings at 12th – one spot behind the Green Bay Packers.

That’s the 3-6 Green Bay Packers, who just lost to the 31st ranked Detroit Lions, one spot ahead of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

