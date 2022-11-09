Pro Football Focus thinks the Packers have a better roster than the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 this season, but they still can’t escape the pundits who believe that they aren’t legitimate contenders in the NFC.

You can add Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus to the list after the website released its midseason roster rankings on Monday afternoon. In his latest installment, Spielberger lists the Vikings at 12th – one spot behind the Green Bay Packers.

That’s the 3-6 Green Bay Packers, who just lost to the 31st ranked Detroit Lions, one spot ahead of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Spielberger doesn’t list an explanation of his rankings but rather explains each team’s strengths, weaknesses, and X-factor for the rest of the season.

For example, Spielberger says that the Vikings’ biggest strength is at wide receiver, where Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen have made up one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. The Packers’ weakness is at wide receiver where Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins who have drawn the ire of Aaron Rodgers.

Advantage Vikings.

Spielberger also says that the Packers’ biggest strength is their depth along the Offensive line. While Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are third and 29th in overall PFF grade this season, Ed Ingram ranks first in the NFL with 31 quarterback pressures allowed and Ezra Cleveland ranks 10th with 25 pressures allowed.

Advantage Packers.

That’s where it gets weird. The Vikings’ X-Factor is listed as TJ Hockenson, who is a former Pro Bowler and caught nine passes for 70 yards in his Vikings debut.

The Packers? Christian Watson, who has 10 catches in six games and dropped a 75-yard touchdown pass against the Vikings in Week 1.

From there, it’s hard to see where the Packers have the advantage. Aaron Jones Ranks eighth among all Qualifying running backs in overall rating, but the value of the position has been frequently questioned by PFF writers.

Rashan Gary leads the Packers with six sacks but tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Meanwhile, Za’Darius Smith – who is costing the Packers $11.4 million in cap space while he plays for the Vikings this season – is tied for the NFC lead with 8.5 sacks.

The secondary could be another area of ​​concern, but even those grades appear to be even in terms of PFF’s grades.

That leaves one possibility – quarterback?

In terms of career accolades, Rodgers has an advantage over Kirk Cousins. In terms of this season, Cousins ​​seems to be ascending while Rodgers is descending.

Rodgers has thrown for more yards and touchdowns this season and has identical yards per attempt (6.6) as Cousins, but Cousins ​​has a higher completion percentage, passer rating and better PFF grades outside of his ball carrier rating.

We haven’t even discussed the two quarterbacks off the field.

Rodgers spent his offseason doing panchakarma cleanses and going on random podcasts. Cousins, for the most part, was using flashcards to learn his new offense.

Rodgers threw three interceptions on Sunday afternoon – two in the redzone – and let out a Scream of Primal rage. Cousins ​​rallied from a 10-point deficit and screamed “YOU LIKE THAT?”

Rodgers Flew back to Detroit sarcastically bragging about leading the Packers in rushing yards. Cousins ​​Flew back with about $100,000 in Diamonds hanging from his neck.

They are not the same – especially in the standings. At 7-1, the Vikings are battling for a top spot in the NFC while Packer fans are thinking about tanking for a higher draft pick and a new quarterback.

D’oh.