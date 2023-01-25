Pro Football Focus names best fit for former Kentucky QB

Will Levis is in the mix to be a high 1st round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, however, his best fit may not be in the top 5. PFF projects Levis’ best fit to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who are selecting No. 7 overall.

Here’s some analysis from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema on why Levis fits with Vegas:

In comes Levis, a quarterback with all the tools you could want from a young gunslinger. Levis wasn’t in the best situation to show his potential as a passer at Kentucky this past season due to limited weapons in the passing game. That won’t be a problem in Vegas with the likes of Adams, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and potentially a returning Mack Hollins or Keelan Cole. Levis will need some time to develop, but so will the rest of the Raiders roster (offensive line and defense) to get back to playoff aspirations. In the meantime, they can learn the ways of the pros with a good supporting cast.

The Raiders are expected to move on from Derek Carr this offseason after his long stint with the franchise. It’s possible Vegas will decide to draft a Rookie QB in the 1st round or they could opt to pursue a QB in the free agency or trade markets.

Levis is competing with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud for the top QB in this class.

At Kentucky in 2022, Levis completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns.