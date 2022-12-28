Pro Football Focus mock, CBS, PFN

Bears mock draft Roundup 4.0: PFF mock, CBS, PFN Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Bears lost the Bills on Christmas Eve, the Houston Texans surprisingly defeated Divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on the road. With that win, the Bears moved to 0.5 games within taking the first overall pick in the draft over the Texans.

And, according to Texans head Coach Lovie Smith, he expects his team to give their best effort towards winning over the final two weeks. The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they beat earlier this season, and the Indianapolis Colts, who the Texans tied during Week 1.

The Bears will play against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings over the final two weeks on the legs of Justin Fields, who seems to be one of the last starters to remain healthy heading into the final weeks.

It’s early to conjure up draft possibilities, but let’s take a look at who national pundits have the Bears drafting with the second pick after inching closer to the first pick.

Pro Football Focus (PFF)

Bears select: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

“On a defensive line that featured Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nolan Smith, Carter felt like the best of the bunch during Georgia’s historic national championship run. He continued that elite play in 2022 and has a good case for the best overall Talent in this class, regardless of position, with elite burst and rare strength. He’s posted pass-rush win percentages above 16.0% in each of the past two seasons.”

CBS

Bears pick: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

“Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He’s an elite edge-rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks Entering Week 17.”

Pro Football Network

Bears pick: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

“He won’t be able to protect Justin Fields, but he’ll Disrupt the opposing quarterback. Will Anderson Jr. dominated in most facets of the game this year, and he should give Bears fans flashbacks to the Khalil Mack days.”

It’s been relatively the same since mock drafts began to pour out.

The Bears have the worst pass rush in the league and their need for a new defensive front has trumped their long-term need for offensive line (despite the team still needing improvements there too). This season, the Bears have 18 sacks. Last season, Robert Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks himself.

Anderson and Carter are generational talents. But, will the Bears end up drafting either of the two? They are one of the few teams at the top of the draft who do not require a quarterback from the draft pool. A trade-down may benefit them more than taking either of the two.

The Bears still have to make it through the last two weeks before their draft position is determined. According to ESPN FPI (Football Power Index) calculations, the Bears are projected to have the second pick in the draft, yet own a 35 percent chance of earning the top pick in the draft.

The organization could slide to the sixth pick in the draft in the worst case scenario, or boost up to the first selection if they lose out and the Texans win one game over the final two weeks.

