Pro Football Focus Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou best cornerback in the NFL

Undrafted free agent Kader Kohou has been a Revelation in Miami this season, and the league is starting to take notice.

After spending 4 years at Texas A&M Commerce, Kohou went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, before signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in late April. Following a few preseason injuries, Kohou got his chance in Week 1, and the Rookie hasn’t looked back since.

Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 23rd-best cornerback in the NFL, and his performances are getting better each and every week. His score of 76.5 (out of 100) puts him just 10 points below some of the league’s best corners, such as Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, Isiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts, and Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings.

As a rookie, Kohou’s performances are even more impressive, as Pro Football Focus ranks him as the 8th-best rookie (among all positions) through 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

At 5’11, Kohou certainly isn’t the biggest corner, but his overall technique is particularly impressive. Playing primarily in the slot this season, his twitchiness, ball-skills, tackling ability, and high-football IQ have helped Kohou become one of the NFL’s most promising young corners.

In 10 games this season, Kohou has racked up 5 defended passes, 39 tackles (18th-most among all corners), a 61.5 completion percentage against opposing wideouts, and 1 forced fumble.

In the absence of Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, and Nik Needham, Kohou has been the light in a depleted Miami secondary. His development has been a joy to watch this season, and long may it continue.

