Pro Explains Why Some UK Golf Courses Are Still Closed

After a spell where the UK experienced sub-zero temperatures and snow, it was hardly surprising to find many of its golf courses temporarily shut. However, with temperatures having risen sharply, there is some confusion as to why many have yet to reopen.

One head pro has attempted to clear up that confusion by posting a video on Twitter explaining why his course, St Annes Old Links in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, is still closed despite the warmer weather. He begins the video by saying: “The frost is gone, the frozen conditions have lifted, it is a balmy 11° today, so members will be asking, ‘why is the course not open just yet?’ Yes, we are still closed and there is a very, very important reason for that.”

See more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button