Pro Bowl Games: Every NFL player and what they’re doing

The lineups for the first-ever Pro Bowl Games are set. Coaches Eli and Peyton Manning announced their squads, and assignments, on the NFL Network Wednesday evening.

Here are the lineups for the events, as well as the flag football games, that will take place Thursday and Sunday.

The Pro Bowl Games – Thursday events

The first night of competition takes place on Thursday night, with the following events:

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive

Precision Passing

Best Catch – First Round

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

This is a three-round event, consisting of four teams with five players each. In the first round, the AFC Offense will face off with the AFC Defense, to determine the AFC representatives. The second round will see the NFC Offense take on the NFC Defense to determine the NFC representatives.

In the final round, the AFC representatives will square off with the NFC representatives to determine the winner.

According to NFL.comthree points will be awarded to the winning conference.

Here are the participants:

AFC Offense

Nick Chubb, Browns

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Dawson Knox, Bills

AFC Defense

Myles Garrett, Browns

Max Crosby, Raiders

Sauce Garder, Jets

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Roquan Smith, Ravens

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

NFC Offense

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Saquon Barkley, Giants

George Kittle, 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

NFC Defense

Demario Davis, Saints

Jaire Alexander, Packers

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

Honestly, that NFC Defense Squad looks stacked.

Lightning Round

The next event is the Lightning round, which sounds like something right out of Nickelodeon. Each conference will designate 16 players to participate in this three-round, elimination challenge, and the remaining player will secure three points for their conference.

In the first round, “Splash Catch,” two-player teams from each conference compete by playing catch with water balloons from increasing distances. Each tandem that completes all their tosses advances to the second round.

The second round is “High Stakes.” In this stage, the players who advanced will try and field punts from a JUGS machine.

The final round is “Thrill of the Spill.” In this event, the remaining players will try and hit targets aimed above the head of a Coach from the opposing conference. The first team to hit the target — and dump a bucket of water on an opposing Coach — wins the event, and three points for their conference.

Here are the two-person teams.

AFC

Quinnen Williams, Jets

Mitch Morse, Bills

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Pat Surtain II, Broncos

Laremy Tunsil, Texans

Ben Jones, Titans

Jamal Agnew, Jaguars

Justin Hardee, Jets

Bradley Chubb, Dolphins

Rodger Saffold, Bills

Matt Milano, Bills

Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

Wyatt Teller, Browns

Derrick Henry, Titans

Dion Dawkins, Bills

Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Cam Heyward, Steelers

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Terron Armstead, Dolphins

Xavien Howard, Dolphins

NFC

Frank Ragnow, Lions

Budda Baker, Cardinals

Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Brian Burns, Panthers

KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

Penei Sewell, Lions

Cam Jordan, Saints

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

Fred Warner, 49ers

Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

Dexter Lawrence, Giants

Zack Martin, Cowboys

Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Trent Williams, 49ers

Elton Jenkins, Packers

Longest Drive

From Topgolf to the Pro Bowl. In this event, four players from each conference form a team. Each participant gets three golf swings, working off a tee. The player with the longest drive, that stays in-bounds wins three points for their conference. According to NFL.comthis event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

Here are the participants from each conference:

AFC

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Jordan Poyer, Bills

CJ Mosley, Jets

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Matt Judon, Patriots

NFC

Jonathan Allen, Commanders

Tress Way, Commanders

Daron Payne, Commanders

TJ Hockenson, Vikings

Za’Darius Smith, Vikings

In case you are wondering, there is a Topgolf 14.3 miles away from FedEx Field, at National Harbor in Maryland.

Precision Passing

In this competition, the participants will engage in a one-minute accuracy challenge, trying to hit moving targets with their throws. At the end of each one-minute period, each passer will then attempt a longest-throw challenge to earn extra points.

Here are your quarterbacks for Precision Passing:

AFC

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Tyler Huntley, Ravens

Derek Carr, Raiders

NFC

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Jared Goff, Lions

Advantage NFC?

Best Catch – First Round

In the Best Catch competition, two players from each conference will participate in an event designed to showcase their creativity. In the first round, the players will execute their “best catches” at “iconic venues around Las Vegas.”

A fan vote will determine which player advances to the final on Sunday. According to NFL.comthis event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

AFC

Pat Surtain II, Broncos

Stefon Diggs, Bills

NFC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Something tells us the NFC might have the edge here.

The Pro Bowl Games – Sunday events

The Pro Bowl Games conclude on Sunday with four more skills challenges, as well as three different 7-on-7 flag football games. At the end, the winning conference will be determined.

Best Catch – Finale

Gridiron Gauntlet

Move the Chains

Kick Tac Toe

7-on-7 Flag Games

Best Catch – Finale

The two remaining players in Best Catch will compete in front of a panel of Celebrity Judges to determine a winner. The Winner secures three points for their conference.

As noted above, here are the four players vying for a spot in the Best Catch – Finale:

AFC

Pat Surtain II, Broncos

Stefon Diggs, Bills

NFC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Gridiron Gauntlet

Players from each conference will participate in this relay-style event aimed to showcase “strength, speed, and agility.” It is a four-stage event, each covering 40 yards in length. Each segment “includes a series of Breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend Coach across the finish line.”

The winning team secures three points for their conference.

Here are the participants:

AFC

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Myles Garrett, Browns

Nick Chubb, Browns

Cam Heyward, Steelers

Dion Dawkins, Bills

NFC

Penei Sewell, Lions

Brian Burns, Panthers

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Cam Jordan, Saints

The team chemistry from the three Cleveland players might give the AFC the edge here.

Move the Chains

Four teams of five players — two teams from each conference — compete in this event, a side-by-side “weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.” Players have to pull a heavily-weighted wall ten yards as quickly as possible, using first-down chains.

The team that wins the best-of-three playoff secures three points for their conference.

Here are the teams from each conference:

AFC

Team 1

Quinnen Williams, Jets

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Laremy Tunsil, Texans

Terron Armstead, Dolphins

Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

Team 2

Max Crosby, Raiders

Rodger Saffold, Bills

Ben Jones, Titans

Mitch Morse, Bills

Wyatt Teller, Browns

NFC

Team 1

Jonathan Allen, Commanders

Frank Ragnow, Lions

Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Trent Williams, 49ers

Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Team 2

Dexter Lawrence, Giants

Daron Payne, Commanders

Zack Martin, Cowboys

Elton Jenkins, Packers

Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Honestly, all four of these teams look stacked. NFC Team 1 might have a slight edge with Trent Williams in the mix.

Kick Tac Toe

Let’s get the Specialists involved!

In this event, each team’s kicker, punter, and long snapper participate in a large-scale tic-tac-toe competition. The first team to either create a connecting line of three squares, or hit five squares in total, wins. According to NFL.comthis event is pre-recorded and will air on Thursday night.

AFC

Justin Tucker, Ravens

AJ Cole, Raiders

Morgan Cox, Titans

NFC

Jason Myers, Seahawks

Tress Way, Commanders

Andrew DePaola, Vikings

Hard to bet against Justin Tucker.

Flag Football Games

Three flag football games will be played, all using a 7-on-7 format. The first two will be factored into the scoring, along with the results of the various skills events, to set the stage for the finale of the weekend, the final flag football game. In these games, the center will snap and kneel.

The Winner of the flag football game — incorporating the scoring from the previous events that we will outline in a minute — will be named the Champion of The Pro Bowl Games.

Here are the players taking part in the flag football games:

AFC

QB Derek Carr, Raiders

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens

RB Nick Chubb, Browns

RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders

RB Derrick Henry, Titans

WR Davante Adams, Raiders

WR Stefon Diggs, Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

TE Mark Andrews, Ravens

TE Dawson Knox, Bills

FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens

OLB Matt Judon, Patriots

OLB Matt Milano, Bills

OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins

ILB CJ Mosley, Jets

ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens

CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos

CB Sauce Gardner, Jets

CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins

CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

SS Derwin James, Chargers

SS Jordan Poyer, Bills

RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars

SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets

C Ben Jones, Titans

C Mitch Morse, Bills

NFC

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

QB Geno Smith, Seahawks

QB Jared Goff, Lions

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

TE TJ Hockenson, Vikings

TE George Kittle, 49ers

FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

OLB Micah Parsons, Cowboys

OLB Danielle Hunter, Vikings

OLB Za’Darius Smith, Vikings

ILB Demario Davis, Saints

ILB Fred Warner, 49ers

CB Jaire Alexander, Packers

CB Jalen Ramsey, Rams

CB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

CB Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

FS Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

SS Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers

SS Budda Baker, Cardinals

RET SPEC KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

SP TEAM Jeremy Reaves, Commanders

C Frank Ragnow, Lions

C Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Hard to say either team has the advantage here, although I am looking forward to seeing players try and grab a flag off Tyreek Hill in the open field.