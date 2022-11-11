Pro Bears NFL Week 9
Cal has eight former players that finished their collegiate careers with the Golden Bears who are currently on active rosters of NFL teams that are in playoff positions just past the halfway mark of the 2022 campaign. The list includes Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Bryan Anger (Dallas), Camryn Bynum (Minnesota), Jake Curhan (Seattle), Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets), DeSean Jackson (Baltimore), Patrick Mekari (Baltimore) and Richard Rodgers II (Los Angeles Chargers).
Following is how each of Cal’s 28 Affiliates on active NFL rosters (18), injured/reserve lists (1), practice squads (4) and coaching staffs (5) fared in Week 9, as well as their 2022 season record, conference and division standings, and upcoming scheduled Week 10 game. More information on each Cal affiliate is available from their web pages on Pro Football Reference (players) and team websites (coaches) by clicking on each name.
Active NFL Rosters (18)
Keenan AllenWR, Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: W, 20-17, at Atlanta – not active
2022 Season: 5-3 (#7 AFC, #2 AFC West) … 6 receptions, 77 yards … returned to action in Week 7 after missing five straight games due to injury but after a Week 8 bye did not play again in Week 9 due to injury
Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 5:20 pm PT, NBC): at San Francisco (4-4)
Tyson AlualuDE, Pittsburgh
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 2-6 (#15 AFC, #4 AFC North) … 8 tackles, 1 quarterback hit
Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, FOX): vs. New Orleans (3-5)
Stephen AndersonTE, Arizona
Week 9: L, 21-31, vs. Seattle – played off bench but did not record any stats other than participation
2022 Season: 3-6 (#13 NFC, #4 NFC West) … 1 reception, 2 yards; 6 tackles
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:05 p.m. PT, FOX): at Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
Bryan AngerP, Dallas
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 6-2 (#5 NFC, #2T NFC East) – 35 punts, 1,697 yards, 48.5 avg, 42.4 net, 2,220 net yards over average (#8 NFL), 83 long (#1T NFL), 5 touchbacks, 13 inside -20, 0 blocked (#1T NFL) … had a career-long 83-yard punt that tied for the Longest in the NFL in 2022 and two punts for a career-high 71.0 yards per punt average in a Week 8 win over Chicago … has two of his top three career punting averages over his last three games
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): at Green Bay (3-6)
Camryn BynumS, Minnesota
Week 9: W, 20-17, at Washington – 1 tackle … started
2022 Season: 7-1 (#2 NFC, #1 NFC North) … 34 tackles, 1 interception (2 return yards), 3 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery (15 return yards), 1 on-side kickoff recovery
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): at Buffalo (6-2)
Jake CurhanOT, Seattle
Week 9: W, 31-21, at Arizona – Not active
2022 Season: 6-3 (#3 NFC, #1 NFC West) – Has played in two games off the bench but recorded no stats other than participation
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 6:30 am PT, NFL Network): vs. Tampa Bay (4-5) … Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Ashtyn DavisS, New York Jets
Week 9: W, 20-17, vs. Buffalo – 1 rush, 2 yards … first career Rush on a successful fake punt converted for a first down on fourth-and-one
2022 Season: 6-3 (#5 AFC, #2T AFC East) – 3 tackles, 1 interception (14 return yards) … 1 rush, 2 yards … had game-clinching interception in Browns’ territory in 31-30 Week 2 road win at Cleveland’s last Offensive play
Week 10: Bye
Jared GoffQB, Detroit
Week 9: W, 15-9, vs. Green Bay – 14-of-26, 137 yards, 2 TD, 25 long, 1 INT, 108.1 rating; 1 rush, -1 yard, -1 long … started
2022 Season: 2-6 (#16 NFC, #4 NFC North) – 173-of-275 (62.9%), 2,041 yards, 14 TD (#7T NFL), 5.1 TD% (#10 NFL), 81 long (#2 NFL ), 7 INT, 91.8 rating … has thrown four touchdown passes twice in 36-27 Week 2 win over Washington and 48-45 Week 6 loss to Seattle with both tying for second most in career
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): at Chicago (3-6)
Jaylin HawkinsS, Atlanta
Week 9: L, 17-20, vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit
2022 Season: 4-5 (#8 NFC, #1T NFC South) – 49 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 3 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery (TD)
Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:15 p.m. PT, Prime Video): at Carolina (2-7)
Elijah HicksS, Chicago
Week 9: L, 32-35, vs. Miami – 1 tackle
2022 Season: 3-6 (#14 NFC, #2T NFC North) – 3 tackles
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): vs. Detroit (2-6)
DeSean JacksonWR, Baltimore
Week 9: W, 27-13, at New Orleans – 1 reception, 16 yards, 16 long … 2022 season debut … started
2022 Season: 5-3 (#4 AFC, #1 AFC North) … 1 reception, 16 yards, 16 long … signed to practice squad on Oct. 18
Week 10: Bye
Marvin Jones Jr.WR, Jacksonville
Week 9: W, 27-20, vs. Las Vegas – 5 receptions, 48 yards, 15 long
2022 Season: 3-6 (#13 AFC, #3 AFC South) – 27 receptions, 313 yards, 1 TD, 37 long
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): at Kansas City (6-2)
Cameron JordanDE, New Orleans Saints
Week 9: L, 13-27, vs. Baltimore – 3 tackles … started
2022 Season: 3-6 (#12 NFC, #3 NFC South) – 37 tackles, 5.0 sacks, -48 sack yards (#7 NFL), 8 tackles for loss (#5T NFL), 9 quarterback hits … had 2.0 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in Week 5 win vs. Seattle … had 3 quarterback hits in Week 4 loss to Minnesota
Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, FOX): at Pittsburgh (2-6)
Jordan KunaszykLB, Cleveland
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 3-5 (#11 AFC, #3 AFC North) – 7 tackles
Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, CBS): at Miami (6-3)
Patrick MekariG, Baltimore
Week 9: W, 27-13, at New Orleans – Played off the bench but did not record any stats other than participation
2022 Season: 5-3 (#4 AFC, #1 AFC North) – Has played in eight games with two starts but did not record any stats other than participation
Week 10: Bye
Aaron RodgersQB, Green Bay
Week 9: L, 9-15, at Detroit – 23-of-43, 291 yards, 1 TD, 47 long, 3 INT, 53.5 rating; 4 rushes, 40 yards, 18 long… started
2022 Season: 3-6 (#11 NFC, #2T NFC North) – 205-of-317 (#7 NFL completions/#6 NFL attempts), 2,091 yards (#8 NFL), 14 TD (#7T NFL), 4.4 TD% , 55 long, 7 INT, 2.2 INT%, 89.0 rating
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): vs. Dallas (6-2)
Richard Rodgers IITE, Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: W, 20-17, at Atlanta – Played a season-high 15 snaps at tight end off the bench and was targeted a season-high twice but did not record any stats other than participation
2022 Season: 5-3 (#7 AFC, #2 AFC West) – Has played in six games but recorded no stats other than participation
Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 5:20 pm PT, NBC): at San Francisco (4-4)
Jake TongesTE, Chicago
Week 9: L, 32-35, vs. Miami – Not active
2022 Season: 3-5 (#14 NFC, #T2 NFC North)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): vs. Detroit (2-6)
Injured Reserve (1)
Ian BuntingTE, Dallas
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 6-2 (#5 NFC, #2T NFC East)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): at Green Bay (3-6)
Practice Squad (4)
Chase GarbersQB, Las Vegas
Week 9: L, 0-24, at New Orleans
2022 Season: 2-6 (#14 AFC, #4 AFC West)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Indianapolis (3-5-1)
Cameron GoodeOLB, Miami
Week 9: W, 35-32, at Chicago
2022 Season: 6-3 (#6 AFC, #2T AFC East)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Cleveland (3-5)
Patrick LairdRB, Tampa Bay
Week 9: W, 16-13, at Los Angeles Rams
2022 Season: 4-5 (#4 NFC, #1T NFC South)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 6:30 am PT, NFL Network): vs. Seattle (6-3) … Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Davis WebbQB, New York Giants
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 6-2 (#6 NFC, #2T NFC East) … on active roster for Week 6 game vs. Green Bay but did not play
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Houston (1-6-1)
Coaches (5)
Austin ClarkDefensive Line Coach, Miami
Week 9: W, 35-32, at Chicago
2022 Season: 6-3 (#6 AFC, #2T AFC East)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Cleveland (3-5)
Ron RiveraHead Coach, Washington
Week 9: W, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota
2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)
Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)
Vincent RiveraAssistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control, Washington
Week 9: L, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota
2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)
Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)
Richard RodgersAssistant Defensive Backs Coach, Washington
Week 9: W, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota
2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)
Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)
Bert WattsOutside Linebackers
Week 9: Bye
2022 Season: 3-5 (#12 AFC, #3 AFC West)
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): at Tennessee (5-3)