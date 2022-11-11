Pro Bears NFL Week 9

Cal has eight former players that finished their collegiate careers with the Golden Bears who are currently on active rosters of NFL teams that are in playoff positions just past the halfway mark of the 2022 campaign. The list includes Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Bryan Anger (Dallas), Camryn Bynum (Minnesota), Jake Curhan (Seattle), Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets), DeSean Jackson (Baltimore), Patrick Mekari (Baltimore) and Richard Rodgers II (Los Angeles Chargers).

Following is how each of Cal’s 28 Affiliates on active NFL rosters (18), injured/reserve lists (1), practice squads (4) and coaching staffs (5) fared in Week 9, as well as their 2022 season record, conference and division standings, and upcoming scheduled Week 10 game. More information on each Cal affiliate is available from their web pages on Pro Football Reference (players) and team websites (coaches) by clicking on each name.

Active NFL Rosters (18)

Keenan AllenWR, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: W, 20-17, at Atlanta – not active

2022 Season: 5-3 (#7 AFC, #2 AFC West) … 6 receptions, 77 yards … returned to action in Week 7 after missing five straight games due to injury but after a Week 8 bye did not play again in Week 9 due to injury

Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 5:20 pm PT, NBC): at San Francisco (4-4)

Tyson AlualuDE, Pittsburgh

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 2-6 (#15 AFC, #4 AFC North) … 8 tackles, 1 quarterback hit

Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, FOX): vs. New Orleans (3-5)

Stephen AndersonTE, Arizona

Week 9: L, 21-31, vs. Seattle – played off bench but did not record any stats other than participation

2022 Season: 3-6 (#13 NFC, #4 NFC West) … 1 reception, 2 yards; 6 tackles

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:05 p.m. PT, FOX): at Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

Bryan AngerP, Dallas

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 6-2 (#5 NFC, #2T NFC East) – 35 punts, 1,697 yards, 48.5 avg, 42.4 net, 2,220 net yards over average (#8 NFL), 83 long (#1T NFL), 5 touchbacks, 13 inside -20, 0 blocked (#1T NFL) … had a career-long 83-yard punt that tied for the Longest in the NFL in 2022 and two punts for a career-high 71.0 yards per punt average in a Week 8 win over Chicago … has two of his top three career punting averages over his last three games

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): at Green Bay (3-6)

Camryn BynumS, Minnesota

Week 9: W, 20-17, at Washington – 1 tackle … started

2022 Season: 7-1 (#2 NFC, #1 NFC North) … 34 tackles, 1 interception (2 return yards), 3 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery (15 return yards), 1 on-side kickoff recovery

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): at Buffalo (6-2)

Jake CurhanOT, Seattle

Week 9: W, 31-21, at Arizona – Not active

2022 Season: 6-3 (#3 NFC, #1 NFC West) – Has played in two games off the bench but recorded no stats other than participation

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 6:30 am PT, NFL Network): vs. Tampa Bay (4-5) … Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Ashtyn DavisS, New York Jets

Week 9: W, 20-17, vs. Buffalo – 1 rush, 2 yards … first career Rush on a successful fake punt converted for a first down on fourth-and-one

2022 Season: 6-3 (#5 AFC, #2T AFC East) – 3 tackles, 1 interception (14 return yards) … 1 rush, 2 yards … had game-clinching interception in Browns’ territory in 31-30 Week 2 road win at Cleveland’s last Offensive play

Week 10: Bye

Jared GoffQB, Detroit

Week 9: W, 15-9, vs. Green Bay – 14-of-26, 137 yards, 2 TD, 25 long, 1 INT, 108.1 rating; 1 rush, -1 yard, -1 long … started

2022 Season: 2-6 (#16 NFC, #4 NFC North) – 173-of-275 (62.9%), 2,041 yards, 14 TD (#7T NFL), 5.1 TD% (#10 NFL), 81 long (#2 NFL ), 7 INT, 91.8 rating … has thrown four touchdown passes twice in 36-27 Week 2 win over Washington and 48-45 Week 6 loss to Seattle with both tying for second most in career

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): at Chicago (3-6)

Jaylin HawkinsS, Atlanta

Week 9: L, 17-20, vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 6 tackles, 1 quarterback hit

2022 Season: 4-5 (#8 NFC, #1T NFC South) – 49 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 3 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery (TD)

Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:15 p.m. PT, Prime Video): at Carolina (2-7)

Elijah HicksS, Chicago

Week 9: L, 32-35, vs. Miami – 1 tackle

2022 Season: 3-6 (#14 NFC, #2T NFC North) – 3 tackles

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): vs. Detroit (2-6)

DeSean JacksonWR, Baltimore

Week 9: W, 27-13, at New Orleans – 1 reception, 16 yards, 16 long … 2022 season debut … started

2022 Season: 5-3 (#4 AFC, #1 AFC North) … 1 reception, 16 yards, 16 long … signed to practice squad on Oct. 18

Week 10: Bye

Marvin Jones Jr.WR, Jacksonville

Week 9: W, 27-20, vs. Las Vegas – 5 receptions, 48 ​​yards, 15 long

2022 Season: 3-6 (#13 AFC, #3 AFC South) – 27 receptions, 313 yards, 1 TD, 37 long

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): at Kansas City (6-2)

Cameron JordanDE, New Orleans Saints

Week 9: L, 13-27, vs. Baltimore – 3 tackles … started

2022 Season: 3-6 (#12 NFC, #3 NFC South) – 37 tackles, 5.0 sacks, -48 sack yards (#7 NFL), 8 tackles for loss (#5T NFL), 9 quarterback hits … had 2.0 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in Week 5 win vs. Seattle … had 3 quarterback hits in Week 4 loss to Minnesota

Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, FOX): at Pittsburgh (2-6)

Jordan KunaszykLB, Cleveland

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 3-5 (#11 AFC, #3 AFC North) – 7 tackles

Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 10 am PT, CBS): at Miami (6-3)

Patrick MekariG, Baltimore

Week 9: W, 27-13, at New Orleans – Played off the bench but did not record any stats other than participation

2022 Season: 5-3 (#4 AFC, #1 AFC North) – Has played in eight games with two starts but did not record any stats other than participation

Week 10: Bye

Aaron RodgersQB, Green Bay

Week 9: L, 9-15, at Detroit – 23-of-43, 291 yards, 1 TD, 47 long, 3 INT, 53.5 rating; 4 rushes, 40 yards, 18 long… started

2022 Season: 3-6 (#11 NFC, #2T NFC North) – 205-of-317 (#7 NFL completions/#6 NFL attempts), 2,091 yards (#8 NFL), 14 TD (#7T NFL), 4.4 TD% , 55 long, 7 INT, 2.2 INT%, 89.0 rating

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): vs. Dallas (6-2)

Richard Rodgers IITE, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: W, 20-17, at Atlanta – Played a season-high 15 snaps at tight end off the bench and was targeted a season-high twice but did not record any stats other than participation

2022 Season: 5-3 (#7 AFC, #2 AFC West) – Has played in six games but recorded no stats other than participation

Week 10 (Sunday, November 13, 5:20 pm PT, NBC): at San Francisco (4-4)

Jake TongesTE, Chicago

Week 9: L, 32-35, vs. Miami – Not active

2022 Season: 3-5 (#14 NFC, #T2 NFC North)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, FOX): vs. Detroit (2-6)

Injured Reserve (1)

Ian BuntingTE, Dallas

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 6-2 (#5 NFC, #2T NFC East)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT, FOX): at Green Bay (3-6)

Practice Squad (4)

Chase GarbersQB, Las Vegas

Week 9: L, 0-24, at New Orleans

2022 Season: 2-6 (#14 AFC, #4 AFC West)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Indianapolis (3-5-1)

Cameron GoodeOLB, Miami

Week 9: W, 35-32, at Chicago

2022 Season: 6-3 (#6 AFC, #2T AFC East)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Cleveland (3-5)

Patrick LairdRB, Tampa Bay

Week 9: W, 16-13, at Los Angeles Rams

2022 Season: 4-5 (#4 NFC, #1T NFC South)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 6:30 am PT, NFL Network): vs. Seattle (6-3) … Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Davis WebbQB, New York Giants

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 6-2 (#6 NFC, #2T NFC East) … on active roster for Week 6 game vs. Green Bay but did not play

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Houston (1-6-1)

Coaches (5)

Austin ClarkDefensive Line Coach, Miami

Week 9: W, 35-32, at Chicago

2022 Season: 6-3 (#6 AFC, #2T AFC East)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): vs. Cleveland (3-5)

Ron RiveraHead Coach, Washington

Week 9: W, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota

2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)

Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)

Vincent RiveraAssistant Linebackers Coach/Defensive Quality Control, Washington

Week 9: L, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota

2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)

Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)

Richard RodgersAssistant Defensive Backs Coach, Washington

Week 9: W, 5-8 p.m., vs. Minnesota

2022 Season: 4-5 (#9 NFC, #4 NFC East)

Week 10 (Monday, Nov. 14, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN): at Philadelphia (8-0)

Bert WattsOutside Linebackers

Week 9: Bye

2022 Season: 3-5 (#12 AFC, #3 AFC West)

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. PT, CBS): at Tennessee (5-3)