Pro Basketball Manager 2023’s Steam Page goes live ahead of launch on November 3rd!

Abrest, France | 16th September, 2022 – Pro Basketball Manager 2023 is the latest edition of the Pro Basketball Manager franchise. Developed and self edited by a French independent team it features more than 160 basketball competitions with the most depth and authenticity ever found in a basketball management game.

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 lets you be the Coach as well as the General Manager of any professional team around the world. But basketball is more than coaching, if you want your favorite team to succeed you will also have to oversee the recruitment of new players and manage your arena to secure new sources of funding for your team.

You can choose from 82 domestic leagues, incl 10 Women’s Leagues, from 60 different countries across Europe, America, Asia and Oceania. With more than 2000 teams and 50,000 players it is not hard to see why PBM23 is truly a global basketball management game.

Once your Reputation as a Coach is established you might be offered a job as a head Coach of a national team. International basketball is now more competitive than ever. Will you be up to the task of taking your national team to the top of your continent and then the world?

The user interface has been redesigned, with a complete overhaul of the player page that now features updated statistics and records as well as highlighted player capabilities by profile.

New customizable 3D Arenas are coming to Pro Basketball Manager 2023 with enhanced lighting effects for a more realistic look. Pro Basketball Manager has never looked so good – make your arena bigger, more modern, more unique, make it shine and get the crowd cheering. The perfect setting for a successful season!

A free database editor is available with the game to allow the community to easily edit the players, the teams or the competitions and share them using the Steam Workshop.

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 features 5 licensed Leagues with official names and photos of their players and teams:

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 will be available on Steam for PC and MAC on November 3rd 2022.