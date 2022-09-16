Privateer Golf Set to Open 22-23 Campaign at The Grover Page Classic on Monday

LIVE STATS

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Golf team is set to kick off its 2022-2023 season at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tenn. It’s Monday morning. At least three Privateers are in line to make their UNO debut for Jeff Lorio ‘s refreshed Squad – freshmen Canon Clark , Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez as well as Sophomore transfer Max Wojciechowski are scheduled to be in the starting five.

FORMAT

36 holes of golf on Monday with another 18 on Tuesday. Shotgun format. Make times begin at 8:15 am

The following schools are confirmed to compete in the event: UTM (host), UTM B (host)Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Belmont, Central Arkansas, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee Morehead State, Murray State, Nicholls, North Alabama, SIUE, Southeastern, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech.

There will be 100 individual golfers with several schools, including New Orleans brining individual competitors. Host UTM will have a B Squad competing as well, while Middle Tennessee is only bringing three individual golfers.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Canon Clark Freshman, set for Privateer debut. Maximilian Wojciechowski Sophomore, 78.1 avg. last season. Pepe De La Concepcion Quilez Freshman, set for Privateer debut. Grayson Gilbert Senior, 74.2 avg. last season. Thomas Artigas Junior, 77.2 avg. last season.

Sophomore Kyle Bennett is scheduled to play as an independent, he averaged 77.2 last season over 13 rounds. Last season at the Grover Page Classic Bennett shot a 213 and finished tied for ninth place in his Collegiate debut.

THE COURSE

Jackson Country Club – Jackson, Tenn.

6,816 yards, par-72.

72.8 rating, 128 slope.

WEATHER

Monday – 2% chance of rain, high of 93, WSW Winds at 6 mph.

Tuesday – 3% chance of rain, high of 95, W Winds at 5pm.

LAST TIME ON THE COURSE

The University of New Orleans Golf program capped off a solid season with their best finish at the Southland Championship – tying affiliate member Augusta for third place with a score of 905 following rounds of 299, 308 and 298. Brady Bennett finished in fifth place, while Gilbert finished tied for sixth.

T3 New Orleans, U. of 299,308, 298 | 905

5 Brady Bennett (1) 71, 74, 74 | 219

T6 Grayson Gilbert (3) 76, 74, 70 | 220

T20 Ryan Fulton (5) 77, 80.76 | 233

T24 Florian Moosmeier (2) 75, 80, 80 | 235

T33 Henry Augenstein (4) 81, S, 78 | 159

S Kyle Bennett S, 82, S | 82

LAST TIME AT THE GROVER PAGE CLASSIC

The Privateers finished in third place at last years Grover Page Classic after rounds of 288, 281, and 296. Brady Bennett finished top-10 overall for the third tournament in a row, while his brother Kyle had a strong Collegiate debut after shooting a 139 over the final 36-holes.

3 New Orleans, U. of 288, 281, 296 | 865

T3 Brady Bennett (1) 68, 68, 73 | 209

T9 Kyle Bennett (I) 74, 69, 70| 213

T18 Grayson Gilbert (3) 74, 69, 74 | 217

T21 Henry Augenstein (4) 74, 72, 72 | 218

T33 Florian Moosmeier (2) 72, 72, 77 | 221

T52 Thomas Artigas (5) 74, 72, 79 | 225

