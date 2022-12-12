PriorityOne Bank All Metro Jackson Football Team

Robert Wilson spent 23 years at The Clarion-Ledger/Jackson Daily News as a sportswriter with more than half of those years covering high school sports, mostly in the Metro Jackson area. They helped choose the All-Metro teams in various sports for more than a decade. Wilson reborn this team three years ago with Priority One Bank All-Metro Football Team with 50 players and a Coach and Player of the Year. With the help of high school and college coaches, Wilson selected the best players from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties.

Player of the Year: Luke Rogers, Brandon

Coach of the Year: Dameon Brown, Callaway

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Landon Varnes, Brandon, Jr. 5-11, 175

Running back: Nate Blount Brandon, Jr. 5-10, 223

Running back: Jakobe Calvin, Clinton, Sr. 5-10, 215

Wide receiver: Lester Miller, Brandon, Sr. 5-10, 155

Wide receiver: Ayden Williams Ridgeland, Sr. 6-2, 175

Tight end: Jake Norris, Madison Central, Sr. 6-3, 232

Offensive line: Griffin Berch, Clinton, Sr. 6-5, 265

Offensive line: Landon Bridges, Northwest Rankin, Sr. 6-2, 285

Offensive line: Austin Gregg, Brandon, Jr. 5-9, 270

Offensive line: Joe Koury, Madison Central, Jr. 6-1, 285

Offensive line: Luke Rogers, Brandon, Sr. 6-4, 295

Punter: Connor Mullins, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 5-9, 160

Kicker: Christian Bagloine, NWR, Sr. 5-7, 150

All-Purpose: Kedarius Wade, Callaway, Sr. 6-4, 195

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Chris Brown, Callaway, Sr. 6-2, 245

Defensive line: Montravious Carter, Canton, Sr. 6-2, 265

Defensive line: Alex Hillhouse, MRA, Sr., 6-0, 195

Defensive line: Deaundre Washington, Brandon, Jr. 6-2, 270

Linebacker: Dysart Bell, Brandon, Sr., 5-10, 215

Linebacker: Tommy Kelly Jr., Provine, Sr. 6-0, 215

Linebacker: Duncan Mathews, Jackson Prep, Sr. 5-8, 175

Defensive back: Jevon Durr, Brandon, Sr. 5-8, 160

Defensive back: Ja’vontae Mosley, Callaway, Jr. 6-3, 160

Defensive back: DeAndre Pullen, Madison Central, Sr. 5-8, 165

Defensive back: Gage Sorey, Hartfield, Sr. 6-0, 180

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Paxton Thompson, Jackson Prep, Sr. 6-0, 180.

Running back: Chris Hunter, Canton Academy, Jr. 6-0, 174

Running backs: Gavin Griffin, Velma Jackson, Jr. 5-10, 205

WR Isaiah Spencer, Madison Central, Sr. 6-1, 180,

WR Will Upton, Jackson Prep, Sr. 5-9, 165

Tight end: DeCoreyea Buchanan, Brandon, Sr. 6-1, 220

Offensive line: Anthony Dunn, Jim Hill, Sr. 6-4, 290

Offensive line: Reid Grantham, Pearl, Sr. 6-2, 265

Offensive line: Brendon Magee, Ridgeland, Sr. 6-5, 320

Offensive line: Tanner Welch, Northwest Rankin, Sr. 6-8, 305

Offensive line: Cam Williams, Clinton, Sr. 6-3, 285

Punter: Max Zuluaga, Madison Central, Jr. 5-11, 180

Kicker: Andrew Harrison, Jackson Academy, Sr. 5-10, 160

All-Purpose: Reed Jesiolowski, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 6-3, 205

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Jaeden Calendar, Brandon, Jr. 6-0, 205

Defensive line: Terry Cox, Provine, Sr. 6-2, 235

Defensive line: Chris Jones, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 6-0, 210

Defensive line: Reginald Vaughn, Madison St. Joseph, Soph. 6-3, 254

Linebacker: Amarrien Bailey, Terry, Jr. 6-0, 210

Linebacker: Bennett Cloud, MRA, Sr. 5-9, 180

Linebacker: Adams Kennedy, Jackson Academy, Sr. 6-1, 220

Defensive back: Veshone Malone, Clinton, Jr. 6-2, 160

Defensive back: Noah Short, MRA, Sr., 5-11, 185

Defensive back: Micah Stallworth, Jackson Prep, Jr. 5-10, 180

Defensive back: DJ Watkins, Jackson Academy, Soph. 5-11, 175

