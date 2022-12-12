PriorityOne Bank All Metro Jackson Football Team
Robert Wilson spent 23 years at The Clarion-Ledger/Jackson Daily News as a sportswriter with more than half of those years covering high school sports, mostly in the Metro Jackson area. They helped choose the All-Metro teams in various sports for more than a decade. Wilson reborn this team three years ago with Priority One Bank All-Metro Football Team with 50 players and a Coach and Player of the Year. With the help of high school and college coaches, Wilson selected the best players from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties.
Player of the Year: Luke Rogers, Brandon
Coach of the Year: Dameon Brown, Callaway
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Landon Varnes, Brandon, Jr. 5-11, 175
Running back: Nate Blount Brandon, Jr. 5-10, 223
Running back: Jakobe Calvin, Clinton, Sr. 5-10, 215
Wide receiver: Lester Miller, Brandon, Sr. 5-10, 155
Wide receiver: Ayden Williams Ridgeland, Sr. 6-2, 175
Tight end: Jake Norris, Madison Central, Sr. 6-3, 232
Offensive line: Griffin Berch, Clinton, Sr. 6-5, 265
Offensive line: Landon Bridges, Northwest Rankin, Sr. 6-2, 285
Offensive line: Austin Gregg, Brandon, Jr. 5-9, 270
Offensive line: Joe Koury, Madison Central, Jr. 6-1, 285
Offensive line: Luke Rogers, Brandon, Sr. 6-4, 295
Punter: Connor Mullins, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 5-9, 160
Kicker: Christian Bagloine, NWR, Sr. 5-7, 150
All-Purpose: Kedarius Wade, Callaway, Sr. 6-4, 195
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: Chris Brown, Callaway, Sr. 6-2, 245
Defensive line: Montravious Carter, Canton, Sr. 6-2, 265
Defensive line: Alex Hillhouse, MRA, Sr., 6-0, 195
Defensive line: Deaundre Washington, Brandon, Jr. 6-2, 270
Linebacker: Dysart Bell, Brandon, Sr., 5-10, 215
Linebacker: Tommy Kelly Jr., Provine, Sr. 6-0, 215
Linebacker: Duncan Mathews, Jackson Prep, Sr. 5-8, 175
Defensive back: Jevon Durr, Brandon, Sr. 5-8, 160
Defensive back: Ja’vontae Mosley, Callaway, Jr. 6-3, 160
Defensive back: DeAndre Pullen, Madison Central, Sr. 5-8, 165
Defensive back: Gage Sorey, Hartfield, Sr. 6-0, 180
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Paxton Thompson, Jackson Prep, Sr. 6-0, 180.
Running back: Chris Hunter, Canton Academy, Jr. 6-0, 174
Running backs: Gavin Griffin, Velma Jackson, Jr. 5-10, 205
WR Isaiah Spencer, Madison Central, Sr. 6-1, 180,
WR Will Upton, Jackson Prep, Sr. 5-9, 165
Tight end: DeCoreyea Buchanan, Brandon, Sr. 6-1, 220
Offensive line: Anthony Dunn, Jim Hill, Sr. 6-4, 290
Offensive line: Reid Grantham, Pearl, Sr. 6-2, 265
Offensive line: Brendon Magee, Ridgeland, Sr. 6-5, 320
Offensive line: Tanner Welch, Northwest Rankin, Sr. 6-8, 305
Offensive line: Cam Williams, Clinton, Sr. 6-3, 285
Punter: Max Zuluaga, Madison Central, Jr. 5-11, 180
Kicker: Andrew Harrison, Jackson Academy, Sr. 5-10, 160
All-Purpose: Reed Jesiolowski, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 6-3, 205
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: Jaeden Calendar, Brandon, Jr. 6-0, 205
Defensive line: Terry Cox, Provine, Sr. 6-2, 235
Defensive line: Chris Jones, Hartfield Academy, Jr. 6-0, 210
Defensive line: Reginald Vaughn, Madison St. Joseph, Soph. 6-3, 254
Linebacker: Amarrien Bailey, Terry, Jr. 6-0, 210
Linebacker: Bennett Cloud, MRA, Sr. 5-9, 180
Linebacker: Adams Kennedy, Jackson Academy, Sr. 6-1, 220
Defensive back: Veshone Malone, Clinton, Jr. 6-2, 160
Defensive back: Noah Short, MRA, Sr., 5-11, 185
Defensive back: Micah Stallworth, Jackson Prep, Jr. 5-10, 180
Defensive back: DJ Watkins, Jackson Academy, Soph. 5-11, 175
