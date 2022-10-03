Prioritize more Equitable funding for Black artists in Greater Cleveland

Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F'” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward Equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.

Certainly, visual arts institutions are causal agents; but it is also true that they alone are not equipped to correct these deep systemic issues. Such concerns were outlined in a 2017 study co-authored by me and Dr. Marlene Stoiber Burroughs regarding equity in funding to Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, targeting two of Cleveland’s leading art organizations. What was important was not the resignations of their white leaders, but that proxies were hired to ensure no change occurred. At the same time, others like the Cleveland Museum of Art made halting but real progress.

What is needed is a comprehensive plan for the arts sector of Cuyahoga County, with real goals to achieve equity.

Louis B. Burroughs Jr.,

Orange Village