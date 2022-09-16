Principal sleeps on roof to celebrate meeting PTA membership goal

Burlington Elementary School Hosted its monthly community event Thursday night where families and friends come together to read, learn and connect. This month’s theme was “glampout,” and families were encouraged to bring a tent to participate in the learning process with their kids.

The event was created to help increase membership in the school’s parent-teacher association.

“I want parents to feel welcome,” said Burlington Elementary Principal Andrew Gatewood. “I want parents to understand, we want to partner with them on their child’s education. We can’t do it without their partnership.”

Gatewood made a promise to students and parents that if their goal of 325 new members joined the PTA by Thursday at 8 pm, they would spend Thursday night on the roof of the school.

Since making the announcement, Burlington Elementary Schools PTA membership increased by 200%.

“We exceeded our goal,” said PTA President Kristina Korte. “We ended up getting 348 members and our principal slept on the roof. The kids were so excited.”

Gatewood set his tent up on the roof and had Skyline for dinner.

Gatewood enjoys Skyline while camping out on the Burlington Elementary School roof Thursday night. Photo provided | Andrew Gatewood.