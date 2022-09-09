Principal kisses pig after students reach milestone goal of $35K – Orange County Register

McAuliffe Middle School Principal Dr. Ryan Weiss-Wright hasn’t had a good couple of weeks.

He’s been hit in the face with a pie, made to wear a dough boy costume for a day at school and had to kiss a pig on the snout.

But all the excitement was ultimately for his students.

Weiss-Wright agreed to the incentives if the students reached certain milestones as part of the school’s annual fundraiser.

The school’s goal is to raise $75K to support campus activities like clubs, dances and Intramural sports.

On Wednesday Weiss-Wright was on his knees getting ready to kiss “Piglet” as a reward for students meeting their milestone goal of $35K.

“Not really excited about it at all”, they said in anticipation.

A quick kiss and a grimace later the students were cheering with their sights on the $50K milestone.

At that goal the entire administration team will get buckets of ice water poured over them, aka the ice bucket challenge.

If the students reach their $75K goal they get a Carnival with inflatables, games and a DJ, as well as funding for the rest of the year’s activities.

How did it feel kissing a pig?

“It wasn’t as terrible as I thought it would be,” said Weiss-Wright. “A little hair-raising at certain points.”

McAuliffe Middle School serves over 1,000 students in grades 6-8 in the Los Alamitos Unified School District.

