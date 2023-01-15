Principal hopes to make a ‘difference’ as CK football Coach | News, Sports, Jobs

CLAYSBURG — The Claysburg-Kimmel School Board unanimously approved Charles “Chuck” Kassick as the new head varsity football Coach for the district on Wednesday night.

Kassick has been the high school principal at Claysburg since he was hired in April of 2021. He said he has two years experience helping out with football at Claysburg-Kimmel, two years coaching at Northern Cambria, 15 years coaching at Portage and two coaching at Ferndale, where they played and from where they graduated.

“It was a matter of opportunity,” Kassick, 43, said of deciding to apply for the job. “One of my strengths is my ability to communicate and build relationships with kids and staff members. Being a coach, as well as a teacher, or an advisor, helps you build that rapport with kids even more.”

Kassick replaces Matt Bilchak, who had been the head coach the past five seasons. The school board opened up the position back in December, which allowed anyone to apply for the job. Bilchak chose not to re-apply.

“I didn’t step down. The district decided to open the position up,” Bilchak, a guidance counselor in the school district, said. “There were just some differences in the direction of the program.”

Bilchak, who noted that he hopefully will be coaching again somewhere this fall, was 21-30 in his five seasons running the Bulldogs program.

“I just believe everything happens for a reason. I am happy for Chuck,” Bilchak said. “He has been a long-time assistant. It’s good he has an opportunity to take over this program.”

Kassick said he’s already met with his team and that work is being done to put a staff together for the 2023 season. Being a principal and a high school football coach at the same school is something he doesn’t see as a problem.

“Don Bailey at Forest Hills started as a principal, and Max Shoemaker (at Chestnut Ridge) … those Gentlemen set the standard on how to be a Coach and an administrator at the same time,” said Kassick, who played for Kevin Marabito at Ferndale. “These jobs take time. But again, they are based on building relationships. What better way to be involved with the student body than this, where you get to be hands on and face-to-face with these kids. This gives me the opportunity to make a difference.”

In other sports-related school news, the CK board approved a resolution to start a girls wrestling program in the future.