Princeton Women’s soccer drops another game at Cornell, 2​​–1

Following a 3–2 loss to Harvard (10–1–3 overall, 4–0–2 Ivy League) at home, Princeton (8–7–1, 1–4–1) dropped another game, this time versus Cornell ( 3–7–5, 1–3–2) on the road, despite outshooting their opponents 17–14. A close game, this loss extends the Tigers’ winless run in the Ivy League to four games.

Princeton started off the game strong, putting pressure on Cornell early. The Tigers reaped the benefits of this pressure in the tenth minute, when a needle-threading pass from sophomore midfielder Lily Bryant found first-year forward Pietra Tordin. Tordin slotted it into the bottom left corner from ten yards for her eighth goal of the season. This goal continued her campaign towards being the first rookie since 2013 to be the leading goal scorer by the end of the season.

“Pietra Tordin is an absolute baller,” senior defender Kamryn Loustau told The Daily Princetonian. “It’s impossible to deny the difference she makes when she steps on the field.”

Already a crucial member of the team as a first-year, Tordin has a bright future.

“I am so proud and happy to call her my teammate,” Loustau said. “I know she’s only going to grow in ability and leadership and will continue to be a big player for this team all her years here.”

But the Tigers didn’t hold onto the lead for long, as Big Red forward Laken Gallman leveled the game for Cornell in the 23rd minute after a corner. Despite this, Princeton continued to fire shots on goal and remained in charge of the game until the end of the first half.

However, Cornell came with a different type of energy in the second half, Reciprocating Princeton’s first-half pressure. Three shots on goal in the first five minutes from Cornell midfielder Reagan Pauwels asked questions of Princeton’s defense, with the last ending up in the back of the net, following a rebound.

The Tigers continued to fire shots on goal in search of an equalizer, but even with Loustau’s powerful Strike from thirty-five yards, the Tigers couldn’t even the score.

“We need to play with no regrets,” Loustau said. “If our Legacy this year can be one of meticulous focus, Relentless fight, and unconditional trust, then we can all walk away from any result with our heads high.”

The Tigers will return to Roberts Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 5, to wrap up their season against Penn (3–4–7, 0–3–2). The program will Honor its seniors: goalkeeper Ella Gantman, midfielder Marissa Hart, defender Gracyn Kuerner, defender Kamryn Loustau, midfielder/forward Grace Sherman, and defender Morgan Wiese.

