Princeton Men’s Volleyball Eyes California Triumphs on West Coast Trip Finale

Princeton, NJ – The Princeton Men’s Volleyball team will close out their West coast trip with two matches in California this week.

On Monday night, they will face off against #5 Pepperdine in Malibu, at the Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is currently 3-0 this season and will be another competitive match up for the Tigers. Princeton will look to gain another win after falling to No.2 UCLA in a hard fought match on Friday.

Leading the way in for the Tigers is Ben Harrington with 40 kills, 20 digs, and 9 service aces.

Henry Wedbush leads the Tigers in assists with 100, and Nyherowo leads in blocks with 10.

On Wednesday, the team will play against Concordia in Irvine, at the CU Arena. Princeton will look to make a strong showing in both matches as they continue to build momentum heading into the rest of their season.

Monday January 16th : Princeton vs. #5 Pepperdine (3-0)

Date: Monday, January 17th

First Serve: 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM ET

Watch

Twitter

Wednesday January 18th : Princeton vs. Concordia (2-0)

Date: Wednesday, January 19th

First Serve: 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET

Watch

Twitter