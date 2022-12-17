Princeton men’s basketball’s Rally comes up short in loss to Delaware – Trentonian

Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan, left, tries to lay the ball up around Delaware’s Houston Emory, right, during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Friday night at Jadwin Gymnasium. (Kyle Franko/ Trentonian Photo)

PRINCETON — Maybe the eight-game winning streak made the Princeton men’s basketball team push out its chest a little too much.

It all came crashing back down to earth this week.

The Tigers got a reality check after a second-half rally from 18 down came up short in a 76-69 loss to Delaware on Friday night at Jadwin Gymnasium.

“I think our guys got a little bit too big in that eight-game streak,” Coach Mitch Henderson said. “We got a little bit of Humble pie here. Ok, how are we going to respond? The light shines on you a little bit more and it exposes … there’s a lot of blame going around right now. We have to get it corrected here. We have an exam period and then a Division III game and then a short amount of practice (before Ivy play).”

No player took the loss harder than junior point guard Matt Allocco, who was called for an Offensive foul with Princeton down two and 33.7 seconds remaining.

“We weren’t ready to go,” Allocco said. “I’m supposed to be a leader and get us ready to go, but I haven’t held up my end of the deal. I have to be better. I’ll take the blame. It starts with me.”

In truth, that’s Allocco being harsh on himself.

The Tigers’ second consecutive loss was a team failure, beginning with a 5:53 scoreless stretch to end the first half in which they missed 11 consecutive shots and went behind by 12 at intermission. It only got worse at the start of the second half as Blue Hens forward Jyare Davis (23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) picked the defense apart with mid-range shots and the visitors’ lead ballooned to 18 with 12:07 remaining.

“I don’t think we’re sick enough of losing,” Henderson said. “We have to get more sick about what it is.”

Princeton (8-4) finally roared to life after Xaivian Lee tallied a 4-point play that trimmed the deficit to seven and then swished a 3 on the next trip to make it a four-point game. The Tigers crept even closer on Allocco’s 3-pointer with 3:02 left that made it 67-65 and finally got the lead down to one after Allocco hit a fadeaway 3 from the corner with 53.9 seconds to go.

After Christian Ray split a pair of free throws, Allocco extended his right arm to ward off a defender and was called for an Offensive foul. Ray (22 points) then sank four free throws, with a split at the line from Lee sandwiched in between to put the game away.

“We get down and that’s our Panic time,” Allocco said. “We got to get to a point where we play like that for 40 minutes.”

Henderson knows this team is capable of that, but he hasn’t seen it yet, particularly against better competition.

“We have to do it together,” said Henderson, who pointed to 16 total turnovers. “It’s not just (Allocco’s) fault. We’re very capable of getting to a point where we can come back in games, but it’s always really hard to come back and win.”

Ryan Langborg scored a team-high 16 points, Allocco added 11 and Keeshawn Kellman and Caden Pierce had 10 each for the Tigers.

Delaware (7-4), which won its fourth straight game and plays at Rider on Monday, got 16 points from Jameer Nelson Jr. and 13 from LJ Owens. The Quartet of Davis, Ray, Nelson Jr. and Owens combined for 74 of the team’s 76 points.

“Let’s hope we’re not sitting here in two weeks doing the same thing,” Henderson said. “We’ve got some stuff that can really be corrected. The turnovers are just an eye-opener right there. I think this is a tough team, but we’re not tough with the ball.”