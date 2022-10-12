Princeton Football To Host Pride Night Friday vs. Brown

Purchase Princeton Football Tickets Here

PRINCETON, NJ – In Honor of LGBTQIA+ History Month, Princeton Athletics and Princeton Football welcome and applaud diversity, equity, inclusion, and Unity for the LGBTQIA+ community on Pride Night this Friday as the Tigers host Brown at 7 pm

To help celebrate, Princeton players will sport a pride sticker on their helmet during the game and fans attending the game will receive a similar pride sticker upon entering the stadium.

Pregame, the New Jersey Gay Men’s Choir will sing the national anthem, and Mason Darrow ’17, who became the first openly gay college football player (Story), will return to his sideline as an Honorary Captain for Princeton while joining the Tigers for the opening coin toss.

“I’m so excited that Princeton Football is hosting a Pride Game,” said Darrow. “I think it’s a sign of the progress made in recent years by both the program and the Athletic department to voice their support openly and steadfastly for the LGBTQIA+ community. I was fortunate to receive great support from my teammates when I came out, but it’s something that remains difficult for a lot of athletes. I’m Hopeful that nights like this continue to show how accepting of an environment Princeton can be and make that process easier for future generations.”

“Princeton Football values ​​Excellence and strength in the collective, or as we call it, ‘the brotherhood,” said Sophia Lewin, Senior Assistant to Princeton head Coach Bob Surace . “Having a game where we celebrate pride and demonstrate our love and support for and with the LGBTQIA+ community is an example of our values ​​and what’s important to our staff and players. I hope that every person attending Pride Night, and any of our games, feels safe, loved, and free to be who they are.”

“Having the mission to end homophobia and transphobia within athletics is a goal that takes all teams across campus to achieve,” said George Callanan, member of Athlete Ally and QSAC, who will also be honored at the game. “Allyship is necessary for making this happen, and we are proud to share this mission with the entire Athletic department at Princeton University. Thank you to all the players, staff, administration, and fans for supporting Allyship during the Pride event tonight. Go Tigers !”

Other Pride Nights for Princeton Athletics this fall include a recent Women’s soccer match against Brown on October 8 and an upcoming field hockey game against Harvard on October 23.