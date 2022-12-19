Prince William Pens Rare Personal Message to Argentinian Soccer Team and Signs It ‘W’

Sports fans around the world tuned in to watch the Argentinian and French soccer teams compete for the win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals. In the end, team Argentina emerged victorious (congrats!) and Prince William wanted to send his own congratulatory message in light of their triumph.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales sent an encouraging message to the Argentinian soccer team on his and Kate Middleton’s account on Twitter. They wrote, “What. A. Final. Congratulations to Argentina and to Messi. [goat emoji] ?! Commiserations to France—both teams played brilliantly.”

To make sure everyone knew the message came straight from him, William signed the note with his personal signature: a “W” at the end.

This is not the first time Prince William has shared a personal message and used his unique signature. Back in July, the royal shared a congratulatory shoutout in a now-expired Instagram Story to England’s Women’s football team, the Lionesses, after they won the UEFA Women’s Euro semi-finals.

Alongside a photo taken during the final moments of the game, William wrote, “Great performance and comeback @lionesses, brilliant team effort! On to the #WEURO2022 semi-finals,” and signed the message with his signoff, writing, “W.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What a kind message from the prince.

Stay up-to-date on every breaking royal family story by subscribing here.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Loving Look in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo