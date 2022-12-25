Prince William, Kate Middleton share Prince George’s art

If this whole waiting to become King thing doesn’t work out for Prince George, he may want to consider a career in art.

Prince William and Kate Middleton proudly shared a watercolor painting done by the 9-year-old royal via the Kensington Palace official Twitter account on Christmas Day.

The impressive portrait was of a reindeer in the snow joined by two red robins.

“Merry Christmas! 🎨 by George,” read the caption.

Of course, George’s grandfather, King Charles III is a Talented Amateur painter and is well-known for his watercolors.

The King often paints royal Residences like his country home Highgrove and Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In October, a print of a painting of Balmoral by Charles sold at auction for an impressive $6,500, despite being valued at approximately $675.

It seems that Prince George may have inherited some artistic skills from his grandfather, King Charles. Twitter/KensingtonRoyal

The painting, which came with a certificate, was signed in pencil by Charles and dated 2001.

Earlier this year, 79 of King Charles’ watercolor paintings were shown at The Garrison Chapel in London, marking the first full exhibition of his artwork. It included outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, and Africa.

The royal family attended church services on Christmas Day.

It’s been a busy holiday season for the royal family amid the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

The family attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey, which honored the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was organized by the Princess of Wales.

King Charles has long been a keen amateur painter. PA Images via Getty Images

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” Middleton explained in a teaser video before the service.

The royal family also attended the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. It marked the first time that William and Kate’s youngest son Prince Louis joined the annual event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.