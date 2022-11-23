Prime Volleyball League 2023 start date announced

The Prime Volleyball League 2023 will start on Saturday, February 4, with 31 matches scheduled to be played in the season across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors and Kolkata Thunderbolts are the eight teams taking part in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL). Mumbai Meteors will be making their tournament debut this year.

Each team will play other seven teams in a single round-robin format during the league stages with the top four making the cut for the semi-finals of the volleyball league. The final will be played in Kochi with the date yet to be determined.

The first edition of the PVL featured seven teams and was played behind closed doors at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium due to COVID-19. Kolkata Thunderbolts defeated Ahmedabad Defenders in the PVL 2022 final to lift the maiden title.

Top-rated Indian volleyball players Vinit Kumar and Shon T John, along with the likes of Luis Antonio Arias of Venezuela, Cuba’s Henry Bell Cisnero and Olympic gold medalist David Lee of the USA were some of the star attractions in the first season.