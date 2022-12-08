Prime UNC recruiting target ‘might be close’ to Duke basketball offer

In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took Unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball Rival eight miles up Tobacco Road.

That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official 2025 Blue Devil wishlist.

However, in his recent chat with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Harwell, who Ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings and remains the only player in his class with a UNC offer, mentioned Duke among three big-time programs he wouldn’t be surprised to see enter the Fray shortly.

“Duke hasn’t offered yet, but their campus is huge,” Harwell, an admitted UNC fan as a kid, told Shaw. “I like the buildings, how they looked. They looked pretty cool. I didn’t get to see a practice while I was there…I’m hearing from Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Duke too. They haven’t offered me yet, but they might be close.”

Isiah Harwell’s versatility and sturdy frame should continue to draw significant Blue Devil interest.

That said, although first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his Gang have already handed out three offers on the 2025 trail, it seems for the time being that their focus is primarily on growing their 2024 class. It currently consists of only one commit in four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.