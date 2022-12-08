Prime UNC recruiting target ‘might be close’ to Duke basketball offer

In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took Unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball Rival eight miles up Tobacco Road.

That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official 2025 Blue Devil wishlist.

However, in his recent chat with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Harwell, who Ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings and remains the only player in his class with a UNC offer, mentioned Duke among three big-time programs he wouldn’t be surprised to see enter the Fray shortly.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button