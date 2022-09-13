Pride in the fall
Did you miss out on Capital Pride this year or want another chance to gather with the LGBTQ community and allies? Several area Pride Celebrations are taking place in towns and cities in the area over the next few weeks.
Winchester Pride
Sept. 16-18
Winchester, Va.
Facebook | Website
Three days of events, including drag shows, a party and a festival are planned for the picturesque city in the Shenandoah Valley.
- The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show | Friday, Sept. 16 | 8-9:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite
- 50/50 TapHouse Presents: Drag Bingo | Friday, Sept. 16 | 9:30 pm-midnight | 50/50 Taphouse 29 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free to play | Facebook
- Winchester Pride Festival | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 12-4 p.m. | Taylor Pavilion | 119 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free | Facebook
- The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show (Show 2) | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 4:30-6:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite
- Winchester Pride After Party | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 10 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $10 | 18+ | Facebook
- Paladin’s Drag Brunch | Sunday, Sept. 18 | 11 am | 181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City, Va. 22655 Website
Cville Pride Street Fair & Fun Day
Sunday, Sept. 18
11 am – 4:30 pm
IX Art Park
522 2nd Street, SE C
Charlottesville, Va. 22902
Free
Facebook
Join Cville Pride at IX Art Park for a mini festival with booths for local nonprofits, food trucks, drag performances, live music, crafts for kids, sweets and crafts from local artisans and more.
Virginia Pride
Sept. 23-25
Richmond, Va.
Facebook | Website
The Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond is not to be missed: with headlining acts The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also, check out the parties before and afterwards.
- Pride After Dark—Animal: The Official Pre-Pride Party | Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 pm | River City Roll | 939 Myers Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | 21+ | $15 | Facebook | Tickets
- Pridefest 2022 | Saturday, Sept. 24 | 12-8 p.m. | Brown’s Island | Richmond, Va. 23219 | Facebook
- Rainbow Celebration: The Official Closing Party of VA Pride Weekend | Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5:30 pm | Bingo Beer Company | 2900 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | $5 | Website
Laurel Pride
Saturday, Oct. 8
11 am – 4 pm
Granville Gude Park
8300 Mulberry Street (Pavilion A)
Laurel, Md.
Facebook
The City of Laurel, Md. hosts its first Pride Celebration at Granville Gude Park on October 8 with entertainment, food and educational resources.
Shenandoah Valley Pride
Saturday, Oct. 8
1-5 p.m
Court Square
Harrisonburg, Va.
Facebook
Harrisonburg is host once more to Shenandoah Valley Pride on October 8. There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment for the whole family as well as a (21+) beer garden area.
Howard County Pride
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 am – 6 pm
Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
10431 Little Patuxent Parkway
Columbia, Md.
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Howard County LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate with vendors, exhibitions, history, food trucks, and performances at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md.
Pride Franklin County
Sunday, Oct. 9
11 am – 5 pm
Wilson College
Chambersburg, Pa.
Facebook | Website
Pride Franklin County Returns with a fun, family-friendly, and welcoming atmosphere. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Entertainment will include live music, a DJ, dance performances, drag shows, and more throughout the day. Food truck vendors and beverage stands will be set up. There will be kids’ activities, art projects, fitness/wellness classes, yard games, vendors, swag, and more.
Staunton Pride
Sunday, Oct. 23
12-5 p.m
Gypsy Hill Park
600 Churchville Avenue (Route 250)
Staunton, Va.
Facebook
Staunton Pride festival will be held in the bandstand area of Gypsy Hill Park. There will be performers, a beer garden, a vendor area, a health and wellness hub, and youth activities area.