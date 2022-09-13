Pride in the fall

Did you miss out on Capital Pride this year or want another chance to gather with the LGBTQ community and allies? Several area Pride Celebrations are taking place in towns and cities in the area over the next few weeks.

Winchester Pride

Winchester Pride Festival (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sept. 16-18

Winchester, Va.

Facebook | Website

Three days of events, including drag shows, a party and a festival are planned for the picturesque city in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show | Friday, Sept. 16 | 8-9:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite

| | 8-9:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite 50/50 TapHouse Presents: Drag Bingo | Friday, Sept. 16 | 9:30 pm-midnight | 50/50 Taphouse 29 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free to play | Facebook

| | 9:30 pm-midnight | 50/50 Taphouse 29 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free to play | Facebook Winchester Pride Festival | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 12-4 p.m. | Taylor Pavilion | 119 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free | Facebook

| | 12-4 p.m. | Taylor Pavilion | 119 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | Free | Facebook The Golden Games – A Golden Girls Musical Game Show (Show 2) | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 4:30-6:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite

(Show 2) | | 4:30-6:30 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $25-$35 | Facebook | Eventbrite Winchester Pride After Party | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 10 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $10 | 18+ | Facebook

| 10 pm | Bright Box Theater | 15 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, Va. 22601 | $10 | 18+ | Facebook Paladin’s Drag Brunch | Sunday, Sept. 18 | 11 am | 181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City, Va. 22655 Website

Cville Pride Street Fair & Fun Day

Cville Pride (Photo via Facebook)

Sunday, Sept. 18

11 am – 4:30 pm

IX Art Park

522 2nd Street, SE C

Charlottesville, Va. 22902

Free

Facebook

Join Cville Pride at IX Art Park for a mini festival with booths for local nonprofits, food trucks, drag performances, live music, crafts for kids, sweets and crafts from local artisans and more.

Virginia Pride

Virginia Pridefest (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sept. 23-25

Richmond, Va.

Facebook | Website

The Virginia Pridefest on Brown’s Island in Richmond is not to be missed: with headlining acts The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, Leikeli 47 and Rosé from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also, check out the parties before and afterwards.

Pride After Dark—Animal: The Official Pre-Pride Party | Friday, Sept. 23 | 8 pm | River City Roll | 939 Myers Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | 21+ | $15 | Facebook | Tickets

| | 8 pm | River City Roll | 939 Myers Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | 21+ | $15 | Facebook | Tickets Pridefest 2022 | Saturday, Sept. 24 | 12-8 p.m. | Brown’s Island | Richmond, Va. 23219 | Facebook

| | 12-8 p.m. | Brown’s Island | Richmond, Va. 23219 | Facebook Rainbow Celebration: The Official Closing Party of VA Pride Weekend | Sunday, Sept. 25 | 5:30 pm | Bingo Beer Company | 2900 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 | $5 | Website

Laurel Pride

Saturday, Oct. 8

11 am – 4 pm

Granville Gude Park

8300 Mulberry Street (Pavilion A)

Laurel, Md.

Facebook

The City of Laurel, Md. hosts its first Pride Celebration at Granville Gude Park on October 8 with entertainment, food and educational resources.

Shenandoah Valley Pride

Saturday, Oct. 8

1-5 p.m

Court Square

Harrisonburg, Va.

Facebook

Harrisonburg is host once more to Shenandoah Valley Pride on October 8. There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment for the whole family as well as a (21+) beer garden area.

Howard County Pride

Sunday, Oct. 9

11 am – 6 pm

Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

10431 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

Facebook | Eventbrite

The Howard County LGBTQ+ community and allies celebrate with vendors, exhibitions, history, food trucks, and performances at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Md.

Pride Franklin County

Sunday, Oct. 9

11 am – 5 pm

Wilson College

Chambersburg, Pa.

Facebook | Website

Pride Franklin County Returns with a fun, family-friendly, and welcoming atmosphere. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Entertainment will include live music, a DJ, dance performances, drag shows, and more throughout the day. Food truck vendors and beverage stands will be set up. There will be kids’ activities, art projects, fitness/wellness classes, yard games, vendors, swag, and more.

Staunton Pride

Sunday, Oct. 23

12-5 p.m

Gypsy Hill Park

600 Churchville Avenue (Route 250)

Staunton, Va.

Facebook

Staunton Pride festival will be held in the bandstand area of ​​Gypsy Hill Park. There will be performers, a beer garden, a vendor area, a health and wellness hub, and youth activities area.