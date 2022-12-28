Price’s Lions defend, Maynard’s Bulldogs build

December 28—CANNONSBURG — Defending a Championship is more difficult than winning the first in a series, Logan Price asserted.

If 2021 for Boyd County was about winning its second 16th Region Tournament ever, this fall was about making sure everyone knew Cannonsburg’s boys in black and red intend to make it a habit.

“They just took it personal, really,” Price said, “and that’s really what drove them this year.”

Boyd County went back-to-back for the first time in program history as region champions. Five Lions were voted to The Daily Independent’s All-Area Team in response — Maverick Boyd, Carter Gibson, Aiden McCoy, Rolen Sanderson and Cole Thompson.

Price, named All-Area Coach of the Year for the third time, touted that group’s flexibility.

McCoy, a center back by trade, primarily played midfield. Boyd is a goalkeeper in travel soccer, but Gibson adeptly filled that role for the Lions, so Boyd spent most of his time leading the back line. Thompson was interchangeable when injuries and red cards elsewhere required him to be so.

“I think putting guys in different spots, more uncomfortable spots, goes a long way as well,” Price said. “And every one of them said, whatever needs to be done. As a coach, that’s something you want to hear.”

That went hand-in-hand with the coaching philosophy Price has fashioned from a variety of sources, including the most prominent one in the commonwealth.

“I try to take things from a lot of different coaches, whether they even know who I am,” Price said after the All-Area photo at Boyd County. “I’m a big Kentucky fan, so I hear (Wildcats basketball Coach John Calipari) talk about when your teams are player-driven, they can do great things, and I really feel like that was this team’s mantra.

“And they were driven by wins and losses, and championships. To have those goals from the get-go — their goals, not mine — and what they wanted to accomplish and know how to get it done, it was great to see.”

Boyd County’s season ended in the first round of the state tournament at the hands of eventual state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2-0.

That’s half the margin of the teams’ meeting in the state second round a year earlier. Price saw that as progress, especially in light of a long-held belief by quality area sides that they are viewed as “less than” downstate.

“I don’t Hang on moral victories; we’ve won too many Championships and played in too many big games to pat ourselves on the back too much,” Price said, “but we learned from it, and I fully expect for us to have that opportunity next year and, I hope, for eastern Kentucky.

“The rest of the state’s only gonna disrespect us for so long. … That’s only gonna matter until it doesn’t. It’s coming, either from us or another team in the region, no matter the sport. I can’t wait for the day.”

Sanderson, who moved in from Missouri before the season, scored 12 goals and dished 16 assists to lead the Lions. Thompson was close behind with 11 goals and five assists.

Gibson, the Lone goalie voted All-Area, saved 78 opposing shots.

Boyd County didn’t have the challenge of facing Blake Maynard, the state’s second-leading scorer, who poured in 54 goals for Lawrence County, “but that doesn’t mean I don’t know or watch,” Price said. “That kid’s a great player.”

Maynard was reluctant to take too much credit for his prodigious goal total.

“I like to get in the right position, but I wouldn’t score those goals without my teammates feeding me perfect balls,” he said. “A lot of it comes from my teammates.”

The Bulldogs, only in their fifth year as a program, have been 58th District Tournament Champions in each season of their existence and played in the 15th Region Tournament final this year for the fourth time during that stretch.

Maynard’s cousin, Tyler, was a junior on that Inaugural Lawrence County club in 2018.

“I’d never dreamed we’d have a high school team,” Maynard said. “I’ve played my whole life, and I was expecting to go somewhere and play, but having it here and building our community up with it (has been good.)

“And a lot of kids are coming up to me and talking about it, and it’s awesome.”

Lawrence County failed to defend its region championship, falling to Johnson Central in the title match on kicks from the mark.

But Maynard remains focused on what he believes is a bright future for the program.

“We took leadership and brought a lot of new freshmen in,” he said, “and they stepped up and played really well.”

Boyd County and Lawrence County have a game scheduled for next year, Price said, for the first time since 2019. Price also anticipates the Lions and Bulldogs will likely meet in Kentucky 2A Sectional play, which Boyd County is joining for 2023.

“I’m glad to have teams like that where we don’t have to drive forever away to play a good, quality (non-region) opponent who knows what they’re doing,” Price said. “That says a lot.”

Sam LeFever (13 goals, 22 assists) joins Maynard on the All-Area team from Lawrence County.

15th Region Tournament Champion Johnson Central produced two All-Area players.

Braydon Staniford supplied 36 goals and 11 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Sawyer Crum was one of two players in the state with 25 or more goals and assists. He punched in 28 goals and 26 dimes — and played the entire season on a torn ACL.

East Carter, which gave Boyd County all it wanted in the 16th Region Tournament final before surrendering an own goal in the 77th minute of a 2-1 loss, placed the second-most All-Area players, with three.

Austin Fruth scored 14 goals and had six assists, Ashton Tiller added 11 goals and three helpers, and Amos Witter also represents the Raiders.

Blake Mullen (31 goals) and Wesley Besselman (11 assists) made the list from Rowan County.

Ashland’s Drew Clark (20 goals, seven assists), Greenup County’s Travis Reed (20 goals) and Russell’s Nathan Totten (19 goals, seven assists) also made All-Area.

Northeastern Kentucky coaches’ votes composed the team. The newspaper’s sports department selected the Player and Coach of the Year.

2022 The Daily Independent All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Wesley Besselman (Rowan County)

Maverick Boyd (Boyd County)

Drew Clark (Ashland)

Sawyer Crum (Johnson Central)

Austin Fruth (East Carter)

Carter Gibson (Boyd County)

Sam Lefever (Lawrence County)

Blake Maynard (Lawrence County)

Aiden McCoy (Boyd County)

Blake Mullen (Rowan County)

Travis Reed (Greenup County)

Rolen Sanderson (Boyd County)

Braydon Staniford (J. Central)

Cole Thompson (Boyd County)

Ashton Tiller (East Carter)

Nathan Totten (Russell)

Amos Witter (East Carter) .

Player of the Year

Blake Maynard (Lawrence County)

Coach of the Year

Logan Price (Boyd County)

Honorable mention: Bo Adams (Fleming County), Joseph Anderson (Menifee County), Shawn Arms (Johnson Central), Allen Benitez Ramires (Russell), Montanna Brashear (Bath County), William Burgess (Fleming County), Sergio Caballero Garcia (Lawrence County), Jack Griffith (Ashland), Brodie Knarr (Fleming County), Alec Lawson (Boyd County), Leslie McCoy (Bath County), Patrick McDavid (East Carter), Nick Parker (Ashland), Zachary Perkins (Menifee County), Preston Roussos (Bath County), Braden Skirvin (Rowan County), Jeremiah Smallwood (Menifee County), Logan Southers (Lawrence County), Caleb Springer (Russell), Dean Young (Ashland)

(606) 326-2658 — [email protected]