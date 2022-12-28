Prices for Bengals-Bills on Monday Night Football as high as $7,500

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A single ticket for the hotly anticipated Bengals-Bills game on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market.

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) have won their last seven games and the Bills (11-3) have won their last six.

The game has significant playoff implications as the Bengals are trying to get the number-one seed in the AFC. To do so, they have to beat the Bills, who are in second place, and must hope the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) drop one of their final two games against the Broncos and Raiders.

Getting the top seed would give the Bengals a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The prices to attend the game reflect its importance.

Prices on secondary markets range from as low as $150/ticket to as high as $8,198/ticket (as of 1 pm Nov. 28).

SeatGeek: The cheapest ticket is $200; Most expensive is $1,900

StubHub: Lowest ticket price is $220; The highest price per ticket is $1,800

Ticketmaster: Single ticket available for as low as $170

On Ticketmaster, the expensive end of the spectrum generally tops out at $7,500. But there is an outlier.

One seat in Row 8 of Section 136 is currently listed for $99,000 (see for yourself, or check out the Screenshot below!)

The prices are comparable to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch last month.

But according to TickPick, another secondary ticket marketplace, Bengals-Bills is the most expensive Bengals home game of the season.

Prices for the game are currently 502 percent higher than they were at the start of the season.

The prices saw a significant 81 percent jump after the Bengals beat the Chiefs. The average purchase price, according to TickPick, is $272.

A particular ticket for the Bengals-Bills MNF game is going for $99,000. (WXIX)

