Previously suspended California football Coach Accused of ‘dirty plays,’ ‘cheap shots’ in season-ending loss

The College Park-Pleasant Hill (California) football program, in the midst of a resurgence record-wise, appears in hot water for the second time in a month.

This time the allegations are more egregious, and the evidence is more clear.

The Falcons’ season-ending 41-15 North Coast Section Division 3 loss at Windsor (Sonoma County) ended with just under two minutes to play after one of their defensive players blindsided a backup quarterback who had taken a knee to run out the clock.

The hard hit, captured on the NFHS Network, not only flagged Drew and ended the game, but also concussed the quarterback, according to Windsor Coach DJ Sexton.

It also ended a game filled with “cheap shots” and “dirty plays,” according to Sexton, who estimated between 200 and 300 yards in penalties were called against College Park, which finished the season 7-4.

“We’re Lucky our guy isn’t in the hospital right now, because the guy came off the edge and behind him and speared him in the back of the neck,” Sexton told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “We’re Lucky we’re not dealing with a major deal because of a team doing that. I just watched the film and it’s crazy. It was just out of hand.”

The hit and allegations come less than a month after College Park defeated Ygnacio Valley-Concord 84-0 in a game that led Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark to suspend Falcons’ Coach Travis Raciti and Athletic director Jim Keck for the final two games of the regular season.

Raciti is a former NFL player and second-year Coach who took over a program that went 26-40 from 2014 to the spring of 2021.

Friday’s season-ending loss was Raciti’s first game back since the suspension. Raciti and Keck have refuted any attempt to run up the score or embarrass Ygnacio Valley.

Reached by the Bay Area News Group on Saturday, Clark issued an Apology to the Windsor community. They did not attend or watch the game on stream.

“I take full responsibility,” Clark said. “I am the superintendent. It’s my high school. My district. With that said, I want to send out my most sincere apologies to the young man who was hurt and to his family and to the fans and coaches and his teammates. That is not indicative of my expectations. Not indicative of what we stand for in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

“I haven’t had a chance to watch the tape. I have read the article. We will look into it and I just want to reiterate, the reason why we made the move a couple of weeks ago is because I stand by that athletics is a privilege and we need strong leadership and high-character students who are participating.”

Sexton told Darren Sabedra of BANG: “I have never in my life, in 16 years of coaching football and 20 years prior to that playing football, seen so many flags in a game, so many cheap shots, so many dirty plays.”

Messages to Raciti have not been returned.

Windsor (9-2), the second seed, hosts American Canyon in a semifinal game Friday, Nov. 18.