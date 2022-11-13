Previously suspended California football Coach Accused of ‘dirty plays,’ ‘cheap shots’ in season-ending loss

The College Park-Pleasant Hill (California) football program, in the midst of a resurgence record-wise, appears in hot water for the second time in a month.

This time the allegations are more egregious, and the evidence is more clear.

The Falcons’ season-ending 41-15 North Coast Section Division 3 loss at Windsor (Sonoma County) ended with just under two minutes to play after one of their defensive players blindsided a backup quarterback who had taken a knee to run out the clock.

The hard hit, captured on the NFHS Network, not only flagged Drew and ended the game, but also concussed the quarterback, according to Windsor Coach DJ Sexton.

