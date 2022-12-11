Previews: NVL girls basketball | The Zones
Here are the NVL girls basketball previews, with information supplied by team coaches:
Ansonia
- Coach: Vince Della Volpe, 9th season (63-98)
- Key returning players: Sr. Captain Sam Rotteck, Sr. Captain Sabrina Ortega, Sr. Captain Mia Georgis, Jr. Captain Brighton Ahearn, Jr. Julia Wright, Jr. Julia Pinto.
- Coach’s comments: “The Chargers will be young at most times on the floor. We graduated 90% of our points last year with the departure of JoJo Sanchez and Rishalie Garcia. This group is the most Athletic in years with all 5 starters being multi sport athletes.”
- Outlook: “Holy Cross is the cream of the crop. Torrington, St Paul, Naugatuck will be in the next tier. Oxford and WCA will be very good as well.”
Derby
- Coach: Dave Chevarella, 26th year (160-332)
- 2021-22 record: 0-20
- Key returning players: Sr. Serenity Stewart, Sr. Genna Chevarella, So. Emma DeSanty, So. Jerlena Alexander, So. O’nestii Gaines, So. Alexis Cavallaro.
- Coach’s comments: “Girls are working hard every day. Our goal is to get better individually and as a team each and every day we practice or play. With only 8 total players in the program staying healthy will be extremely important.”
Holy Cross
- Coach: Frank Lombardo, 29th season (592-96)
- 2021-22 Record: 27-0, Class M Champions
- Key returning players: Sr. Mya Zaccagnini, Jr. Rachel Healey, Jr. Isabella Oliver, Jr. Nadia Pelosi, Jr. Jaylynn Poll, Jr. Ava Purcaro, Jr. Lariyah Booker, Jr. Hailey Christiano.
- Coach’s comments: “We graduated six Seniors from last year’s team. Our team goal is to work hard and improve each day. Our goal is to stay healthy and have fun.”
- Outlook: “The league is very balanced this year. The league should be very competitive. Many teams are returning key players.”
Kennedy
- Coach: Mike Forgione, 1st year (19th overall, 227-139)
- 2021-22 record: 6-15
- Key returning players: Sr. Mia Washington, Jr. Niyah Brown, Jr. Mya Caraballo, Jr. Madelyn Kieras, Jr. Kamaria Az-Lbo, So. Me’Kayla Caraballo, So. Keylani Garcia Bobet, So. Franceliz Muniz.
- Coach’s comments: “Kennedy should be much improved this year with all the key returnees led by Niyah Brown one of the best players in the NVL. The team will try to improve on last years record and get in the CIAC Tournament. They are led this year by Mike Forgione who has had success at previous schools in CT.”
- Outlook: “The NVL should be tough again this year, as usual with Holy Cross, Seymour and St. Paul High Schools leading the way.”
Naugatuck
- Coach: Jon Carroll, 16th season (286-92)
- Key returning players: Sr. Sofia DiFilippo, Sr. Lauren Ramalho, Sr. Samantha Tyler, Sr. Steph Sutherland, Sr. India Waller, Jr. Aryn Bombery.
- Coach’s comments: “The girls are working hard on Fundamentals and coming together as a group. We will rely on senior leadership daily to help us improve and be competitive this season.”
- Outlook: “The teams at the top of the divisions last year are likely the favorites but I expect competitive games every night.”
Oxford
- Coach: Nora Curley, 6th season (35-63)
- Key returning players: Sr. Mikayla Walton, Jr. Juliana Brimecombe.
- Coach’s comments: “Returning most of last year’s team. Looking to build on what we did last year, making it to the second round of states.”
- Outlook: “Hoping to make the NVL tournament for the first time in four years.”
Seymour
- Coach: Brian Cleveland, 14th season (154-126)
- 2021-22 record: 21-5
- Key returning players: Sr. Lauren Golebieski, Sr. Jackie Okula, Sr. Devin Cronin, Sr. Jayla Ortiz, Sr. Lilliana Falcone, Jr. Jillian Keough, So. Skylar Barton, So. Lilliana Criscio, So. Payton McDaniel.
- Coach’s comments: “This will be one of the Deepest Seymour teams during my time here, which makes for great, healthy competition for spots and minutes. If we can buy into the team mentality, we can be a force to be reckoned with.”
- Outlook: “The NVL should be filled with good competition throughout the season. We have a lot of strong returning players in the league who will look to make their mark.”
St. Paul
- Coach: Joseph Mone, 28th season (421-211)
- Key returning players: Sr. Kelsea Tefoe, Sr. Abby Stanford, Sr. Haleigh Orzel, Sr. Sophie Bogdanski, Sr. Natalia Reimer, Jr. Olivia Dahn, Jr. Audrey Tice, Jr. Rebecca Kelly, So. Aniyah Moore, So. Maddy Bielecki, So. Illiana Chaplinski.
- Coach’s comments: “We have a bunch of players out with season-ending injuries. We had 7 players gone from last year so building Chemistry will be a priority in the beginning of the season and hopefully it translates to a much Stronger team come February and March.”
- Outlook: “Holy Cross looks like the team at the top. I think there’s quite a few teams that can challenge for a league championship.”
Torrington
- Coach: Michael Fritch, 30th season (452-201)
- Key returning players: Sr. Brianna Murelli, Sr. Rachel Brewer-Karimi, Sr. Amelia Boulli, Sr. Julianna Latina, Sr. Lea Pergoia, Jr. Haley Burger, Jr. Leanna Harvey, So. Lilah Boulli.
- Coach’s comments: “We return a senior Laden team along with key personnel from our sophomore and junior classes. Our under classes must provide bench strength for us to be successful.”
- Outlook: “Excellent returning players for many teams along with schools returning key players who may contribute to a more balanced level of competition. I think a major issue for most is the lack of time in the preseason.”
WCA
- Coach: Sara Paradis, 1st season
- Key returning players: Sr. Kiyarah Watson, Jr. Kendra Cameron, Jr. Jennelle Ellis.
- Coach’s comments: “We are very excited for the upcoming season. Besides our strength in upperclassmen and leadership, our team has been working hard in the offseason to make this a fun, exciting and competitive season.”
- Outlook: “Our Outlook for the league is to be competitive and continue to grow as a team, getting better each and every game.”
Watertown
- Coach: Danielle Ervin
- 2021-22 record: 12-8 regular season, 13-10 overall (through the post season)
- Key returning players: Sr. forward Alana Johnson, Jr. center Isabella Beauty, Jr. forward Casey O’Toole, So. guard Ariellys Velez.
- Coach’s comments: “After several seasons of low numbers due to COVID, we’re excited to see our numbers increase this season and our program begin to rebuild. We’ve got a new head coach as well as the addition of former player Mary Zaborowski as the freshman coach. There will be a lot of learning going on between players and coaches as we adjust to the new landscape, but we’re a young team and the girls are working hard in preparation to be competitive each night. Our focus is to use our strengths and play together as a team.”
- Outlook: “Overall, the league saw a lot of Talent Graduate last year, but the NVL has never failed to keep things interesting and competitive. Any team can win on any night.”
Wilby
- Coach: Heidi Ouelette, 2nd season (2-18)
- Key returning players: Sr. Melanie Carrasco, Jr. Nefetira Vinson, Jr. Danaesia Steed.
- Coach’s comments: “We have a young team. Our girls are excited for this basketball season and they are dedicated to have a great year.”
Wolcott
- Coach: Marty DiTuccio, 7th season (58-63)
- Key returning players: Sr. Captain Amanda Sullivan, Sr. Captain Julia Sullivan, Sr. Captain Mayci Abou Arrage, Sr. Captain Mimi Reilly, So. Lauryn Sinclair, So. Rebecca Wood, So. Miley Guerrera, So. Olivia D’Alessio.
- Coach’s comments: “We have a Veteran team returning so we hope to be competitive in our division and in the league.”
Woodland
- Coach: Jenn Deeley, 2nd season
- Key returning players: Sr. Peyten Filippone, Jr. Casey Mulligan, Jr. Ireland Starziski, Jr. Jenna Chicano, Jr. Isabella Mastropietro, So. Lindsay Koliani.
- Coach’s comments: “Losing 3 starters will force all of our players to step up and fill the void. I expect they will work hard and force teams to be competitive. I expect a combination of growth and success for the 2022-23 season.”
- Outlook: “I expect Holy Cross to be a strong contender as they always are. But the league definitely has some quality teams. It won’t be easy for whoever takes home the Championship trophy.”