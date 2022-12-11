Previews: NVL girls basketball | The Zones

After several seasons of low numbers due to COVID, we’re excited to see our numbers increase this season and our program begin to rebuild. We’ve got a new head coach as well as the addition of former player Mary Zaborowski as the freshman coach. There will be a lot of learning going on between players and coaches as we adjust to the new landscape, but we’re a young team and the girls are working hard in preparation to be competitive each night. Our focus is to use our strengths and play together as a team.”